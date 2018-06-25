The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results Of 2018 Annual Stockholder Meeting

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company, announced today that First Coast Results, Inc., the independent inspector of election for the Fund's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 19, 2018, has provided preliminary voting results regarding the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting. There were 25,313,872 shares of the Fund's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Preliminary voting results are summarized below.

Class III Director Elections



Votes For Votes Withheld Shares Not Voted Phillip Goldstein 9,031,652 95,740 7,038,780 Gerald Hellerman 9,029,124 98,268 7,038,780 Brian A. Berris 8,991,471 155,831 7,038,780 Jean E. Hoysradt 8,980,882 166,420 7,038,780

Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting by stockholders entitled to vote. Messrs. Goldstein and Hellerman currently are leading Mr. Berris by approximately 40,000 shares (or approximately 0.16% of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock) and Ms. Hoysradt by 50,000 shares (or approximately 0.20% of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock).

In light of the narrow voting margins, to ensure that all of the proxies of the Fund's stockholders who voted were properly voted, recorded and tabulated, the Fund will request a review of these preliminary voting results. Until final voting results are certified and the new Class III Directors are determined to have been duly elected, the current Class III Directors, Mr. Berris and Ms. Hoysradt, will continue to serve in such capacities.

Other Proposals

Stockholders approved the ratification of the selection of Tait, Weller & Baker, LLP as the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Shares Not Voted 18,086,460 82,531 106,101 7,038,780

Stockholders did not approve the non-binding stockholder proposal recommending that the Fund's Board of Directors reduce the ownership threshold required for stockholders to call a special meeting of stockholders:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Shares Not Voted 1,580,594 7,979,187 8,717,426 7,036,665

Stockholders approved the non-binding stockholder proposal recommending that the Fund's Board of Directors authorize a self-tender offer for at least 50% of the outstanding common stock of the Fund:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Shares Not Voted 9,658,783 8,388,278 227,628 7,039,183

The Fund's proxy materials provide additional information about these proposals. The Fund's Board of Directors will consider the results of the stockholder proposals in due course.

The Fund will announce by press release the final voting results once certified by First Coast Results, Inc. The Fund also will post the final voting results on its website (www.swzfund.com) and will provide similar information in its Semi-Annual Report to Stockholders for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

The Fund (www.swzfund.com) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. Its shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "SWZ." The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Typically, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Fund is managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited.

About Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited, investment advisors registered with the U.S. SEC, are units of Schroders plc (SDR.L), a global asset management company with approximately $614.6 billion under management and administration as of March 31, 2018. Schroder's clients include major financial institutions including banks and insurance companies, as well as local and public authorities, public and private pension funds, endowments and foundations, intermediaries and advisors, as well as high net worth individuals and retail investors. The firm has built one of the largest networks of offices of any dedicated asset management company with more than 500 portfolio managers and analysts covering the world's investment markets, offering a comprehensive range of products and services.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. provides asset management products and services to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Schroders plc, a U.K. public company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund's shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Jennifer Brogadir

212-641-3863

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-swiss-helvetia-fund-inc-announces-preliminary-results-of-2018-annual-stockholder-meeting-300671857.html

SOURCE The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.swzfund.com

