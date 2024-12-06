THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION AT NEW RATE OF $0.1458 PER SHARE

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ) (the "Fund"), announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.1458 per share of the Fund's common stock pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan") payable as follows:

Record Date: December 17, 2024 Ex-Dividend Date: December 17, 2024 Payment Date: December 31, 2024

The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide stockholders with consistent, but not guaranteed, quarterly distributions. Distributions may consist of net investment income, net realized short-term and long-term capital gains, and return of capital. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders providing estimates of the composition of the distribution. After the end of 2024, for accounting and tax reporting purposes, the actual composition of the distributions for the calendar year will be reported to each stockholder on a Form 1099-DIV.

Additional information regarding the Fund may be obtained by calling U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's Administrator at (414) 516-1514.

