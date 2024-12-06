THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION AT NEW RATE OF $0.1458 PER SHARE

News provided by

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

Dec 06, 2024, 13:22 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ) (the "Fund"), announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.1458 per share of the Fund's common stock pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan") payable as follows:

Record Date:               

December 17, 2024

Ex-Dividend Date:     

December 17, 2024

Payment Date:           

December 31, 2024

The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide stockholders with consistent, but not guaranteed, quarterly distributions.  Distributions may consist of net investment income, net realized short-term and long-term capital gains, and return of capital. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to stockholders providing estimates of the composition of the distribution. After the end of 2024, for accounting and tax reporting purposes, the actual composition of the distributions for the calendar year will be reported to each stockholder on a Form 1099-DIV.

Additional information regarding the Fund may be obtained by calling U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's Administrator at (414) 516-1514.

Contact: 
Jennifer Brogadir
212-641-3863

SOURCE The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today that the 2024...

THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.129 PER SHARE

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today a quarterly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics