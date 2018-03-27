The Switch Launches Global IP Transport Product

Customers connecting to The Switch via The Switch Access can expect the same monitoring and end-to-end management of their feeds via The Switch Network Operation Centers with customer control via SwitchIT, The Switch's patented scheduling and provisioning software platform. Once connected to The Switch, the customer gains seamless integration with The Switch resources including transport to studios and Over-The-Top (OTT) production, with The Switch's proven quality of service and the ability to schedule transport, production and studios in one step.

With nearly 1,000 professional sports venues, studios, production facilities, broadcasters and OTT platforms connected to The Switch network, customers using The Switch Access can move content from or to the world's leading producers, distributors, service providers and venues cost-effectively and with simple ease-of-use.

"The Switch has truly become a one-stop-shop supporting every aspect of the content supply-chain," said Keith Buckley, president and CEO at The Switch. "Introducing The Switch Access, will provide content producers, who were located in regions outside of areas typically connected with major hubs, the opportunity to utilize every resource The Switch has to offer."

The Switch will debut The Switch Access at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, alongside its existing product suite of services including: The Switch OTT, The Switch Studios, The Switch At Home, The Switch Mobile and SwitchIT, The Switch's patented, award-winning customer-control software. The Switch can be found in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth SU4910. For more information on The Switch Access or to meet with The Switch at the 2018 NAB Show, please contact The Switch or visit: www.theswitch.tv/nab

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, At-Home production, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-switch-launches-global-ip-transport-product-300620489.html

SOURCE The Switch