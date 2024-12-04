The Sycamore Company Earns Prestigious Recognition in the 2024 InvestmentNews New Technology Report

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sycamore Company is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 InvestmentNews New Technology Report, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry.

As an impartial authority in the wealth sector, InvestmentNews conducted an exhaustive research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. In this thorough assessment, The Sycamore Company has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.

InvestmentNews' 30-plus member Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals and conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting New Technology Report criteria.

The Sycamore Company takes immense pride in being acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the InvestmentNews domain.

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of Sycamore Company," said Mike Overdorf, President and Founder of Sycamore. "Since our founding in 2008, we have been committed to revolutionizing wealth management with our cutting-edge, cloud-native technology. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Sycamore team. We will continue to innovate and provide unparalleled support to our clients, helping them achieve their goals and succeed in an ever-evolving industry."

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at InvestmentNews, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "The Sycamore Company was named as one of the prestigious winners due to their tech and software solving problems and relieving pain points for professionals in the financial management sector. They also stood out for how unique their tech is and not offered by any competitors, demonstrating their impressive innovative mindset and showcasing how much benefit they bring to the industry."

This recognition underscores The Sycamore Company's dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.

About The Sycamore Company:

For far too long, broker-dealers and RIAs have accepted outdated, inefficient, and disparate back-office technology platforms. The industry is long overdue for something better – much better. Sycamore is dedicated to helping firms increase efficiency, reduce risk, and improve their operations by meeting the promise of data excellence and automation in an integrated, cloud-based environment. For more information, visit sycamorecompany.com.

About 2024 InvestmentNews New Technology Report

InvestmentNews invited technology service providers from across the United States to submit nominations, detailing the problems or pain points their offering is designed to solve or relieve for wealth management professionals and how their solution differs from those offered by competitors.

Eligible for inclusion in the New Technology Report were only those technologies and software introduced within the past 24 months that cater to financial advisors and the financial management industry.

The IN team conducted an objective evaluation of each entry, assessing the detailed information provided, the degree of true innovation, and the overall benefits to the industry. This evaluation also involved benchmarking against other submissions to determine the winners.

