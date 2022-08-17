The Sylvia Brafman Mental Health Center Awarded Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sylvia Brafman Mental Health Center, a leading innovator in mental health treatment, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The Sylvia Brafman Mental Health Center underwent a rigorous, thorough onsite review on June 8, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care standards spanning several areas including quality of patient care, patient safety, emergency management, environment of care, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual, among others.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend The Sylvia Brafman Mental Health Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"Joint Commission Accreditation is the gold standard for excellence in healthcare, and we at Sylvia Brafman are proud to be recognized for the quality of care we provide," said Sylvia Brafman Co-Founder and CEO Jaime Blaustein. "Mental health treatment is a critical medical service which transforms lives. SBMHC makes a unique contribution by delivering a program with an especially strong clinical and medical backbone that addresses medical and spiritual needs."

The Sylvia Brafman Mental Health Center's preparedness for Joint Commission accreditation was grounded in its internal auditing of existing processes and systems to ensure compliance. Using the Joint Commission's standards as a framework staff developed, initiated, and put into place multiple measures of performance to confirm each of the standards was met.

