The SyMRI® NEURO Software From SyntheticMR AB is Now Available on syngo.via Open Apps from Siemens Healthineers in the USA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The data generated from a unique single sequence on the Siemens Healthineers MRI system and SyMRI software provide quantitative MRI, tissue specific parametric maps (R1, T1, R2, T2 and PD), multiple contrast-weighted images and tissue volumes. This supports a faster scan time while providing more information to the clinician.

The SyMRI NEURO package is the first on the market to include measurements and segmentation of myelin-correlated volumes. Quantification of myelin may be useful to monitor patients with neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis and dementia. This biomarker could also be of value in the developing pediatric brain or in psychological disorders such as autism, attention deficit disorder, and schizophrenia.

"Siemens Healthineers can now also offer SyMRI as a part of the syngo.via platform in the clinical practice to the US market," says Isabelle Hachette, Global Account Manager at SyntheticMR AB. "We strive to support a faster workflow and provide objective decision support to radiologists, and we are now able to work towards this goal together with Siemens Healthineers syngo.via team in the US market."

"Through our partnership with SyntheticMR, we are further transforming syngo.via into an independent advanced visualization platform," says Oliver Klinkow, CRM Manager at Syngo. "We want to empower our users to autonomously expand their clinical capabilities with innovative solutions from a multitude of international vendors."

The tse_mdme sequence is available on Siemens Healthineers' MAGNETOM Vida with software version syngo MR XA11B and on all other systems with future XA software versions. syngo.via users can autonomously download the SyMRI software trial from the Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace and use it immediately – integrated with their syngo.via. SyMRI is also available as a stand-alone software version.

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB product SyMRI® delivers multiple contrast images and quantitative data from a single 6-minute scan – to improve patient throughput and objective decision support for clinicians. SyMRI is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and in the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For additional information, please visit www.syntheticmr.com.

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services.In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.4 billion and adjusted profit of €2.3 billion and has about 50,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

