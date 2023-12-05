The Syndicate Group (TSG) Democratizes, Reimagines VC Investing for Channel Partners with SaaS Platform Update

NextGen SaaS model helps syndicated investments scale in a growing channel ecosystem of highly specialized, strategic partners

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Syndicate Group (TSG), a leading venture firm that helps startups scale faster with revenue growth and new customer acquisition, today announced several application updates to its SaaS investment platform, which enables strategic channel partners to invest in venture deals alongside many of the leading venture firms in the Valley.

Platform updates include a more streamlined user experience with easy access to critical documents and filings so investors can monitor and manage a portfolio of investments. TSG has also added new dashboards that feature extensive and proprietary investment information, as well as a comprehensive collaboration channel to support information sharing, and an active dialogue among strategic partners who invest in and directly support the growth of their portfolio investments.

"The channel is increasingly crowded with many smaller, highly specialized players that make a big impact on the go-to-market strategies of the companies they support, but are unable to invest in them," said Chad Cardenas, founder and CEO of TSG. "I founded TSG to give great startups more ready access to strategic partners, and to provide a mechanism for those same strategic partners to participate in the value growth upside they are helping to create. By cultivating a partner ecosystem and a platform that supports smaller investments from highly specialized players, we're able to create unprecedented go-to-market alignment."

This announcement comes in response to ongoing funding trends that have reinforced the importance of shifting to more strategic sources of capital. As investment capital continues to be sparse and many startups struggle to attract the attention of popular VCs and traditional sources of funding, seeking new methods of funding is critical. TSG's platform addresses this scenario by leveraging its robust network of more than 400 channel companies and over 5,000 strategic individuals who collaborate to arrange syndicated investments that optimize both the capital and the strategic value of these investors.

"TSG enables companies to access a significant pool of untapped capital from multiple strategic investors while maintaining a single investor entity on the cap table," added Cardenas. "Longer-term, our platform also enables channel partners and venture capital firms to run their own syndicated investment programs. This allows these entities to combine the capital and expertise of several co-investors into one larger asset investment, which not only adds value but also decreases risk."

"TSG has played an important role in helping us cultivate relationships with our channel partners and enabled us to accept strategic investments at scale," said Evan Reiser, CEO and co-founder of Abnormal Security. "As a channel-first organization, we work with our partners to deliver highly effective email security solutions to our customers. Their investment in our AI-native platform via The Syndicate Group allows us to accelerate our growth and enables our partners to share in our success."

"The TSG platform offers a comprehensive portal to access company and investment information, as well as enables connection between other channel partners and investors," said Ryan Morris, President of Blackwood. "TSG provides a system to evaluate highly vetted technology businesses with an opportunity to invest alongside many of the top VCs in our industry. The platform is intuitive, engaging, and manages the transaction from the initial investment through a liquidity event."

"We believe in a 360-degree approach to technology, helping companies transform security, strategy and the IT infrastructure— and the partnerships we've created are critical to our ability to deliver on this vision," said Andrew Fisher, CEO of Myriad 360. "TSG has created an impressive partner ecosystem as well as an industry leading platform enabling us to gain valuable insights into emerging tech trends and specific solutions to help address the most pressing needs of our clients."

In addition to channel partners and venture capital firms, access could also be extended to certain startups who may not have made the cut to run a program with The Syndicate Group's network of investors, but who are interested in engaging the TSG platform with their own network of strategics.

