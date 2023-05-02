The Synergy Company™ Introduces Radiant Mood™ Supplement to Address Feelings of Burnout During Mental Health Awareness Month

Radiant Mood is a pioneering mood-supporting supplement made exclusively from science-backed, standardized botanical extracts for both mood and sleep support.

MOAB, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company™, a 30+ year supplemental health industry leader, is emphasizing the importance of all-natural ways to combat feelings of burnout during National Mental Health Awareness Month with the launch of its cutting-edge, mood-supporting supplement – Radiant Mood™.

According to the American Psychological Association in 2022, 76% of adults reported experiencing at least one stress-related symptom that impacted their daily productivity, motivation, or sense of well-being.1

Radiant Mood

Burnout – a general feeling of physical, mental, and emotional depletion caused by recurring daily stress – has become a buzzword in society and is common among adults today. While there are lifestyle shifts that can help alleviate symptoms of burnout, due to their belief in the restorative power of nature, The Synergy Company saw an opportunity to create a more accessible solution to help people address this kind of emotional and physical wear using standardized botanical extracts.†

"So many people could use extra assistance in nurturing a positive mood, balancing emotional and mental well-being, and supporting restorative sleep," says The Synergy Company's Director of R&D and a Naturopathic Doctor, Chanté Wiegand. "Over multiple years, our team researched and developed this carefully selected blend of natural botanicals that effectively help manage everyday stress and feelings of burnout."

Radiant Mood is the company's newest innovation in the organic supplement space and expands its already robust product line, Pure Synergy®.

Recent scientific literature suggests that the certified organic and wild-harvested botanicals in Radiant Mood – saffron, gardenia fruit, rose flower, lavender, lemon balm, and magnolia bark –can help uplift mood, soothe restless thoughts, and support more restful sleep. The biologically active compounds of each ingredient are standardized to research-backed quantities.

"Incorporating these plants and herbs into everyday meals can be difficult, if not impossible," adds Wiegand. "And so far, our customers love the results. Within the first three months of its release, Radiant Mood became one of Synergy's most popular products. Clearly, people are seeking out natural remedies to support mental and emotional well-being, and we're proud to be their ally in that journey."

All Pure Synergy products are created inside the company's own certified organic, kosher, and NSF Certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in Moab, Utah. Organic, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, kosher, and vegan – The Synergy Company's line of over 40 award-winning, all-natural supplements are available for purchase on www.thesynergycompany.com, as well as select stores, through trusted healthcare practitioners, and various e-retailers.

†The Synergy Company encourages anyone who thinks they may have severe depressive symptoms or heightened anxiety to consult a trained medical professional.

Citation 1: American Psychological Association. (2022, October 19). More than a quarter of U. S. Adults say they're so stressed they can't function [Press release].

URL: https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2022/10/multiple-stressors-no-function

About The Synergy Company

The Synergy Company, a Certified B Corporation, is a family-owned and operated organic supplement manufacturer based in Moab, Utah.

Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that good business is compatible with thriving employees, community support, and environmental stewardship, they take a very personal and hands-on approach to the entire product lifecycle – from custom ingredient development and impeccable sourcing to in-house, eco-friendly, certified organic manufacturing, to direct sales and customer care. Their Pure Synergy line of supplements, impeccably formulated to capture the restorative qualities of nature, is proof of their unwavering commitment to quality and delivering on their mission of nourishing the health and well-being of their customers.

