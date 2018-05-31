NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Synthetic gypsum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82%

The synthetic gypsum market size is estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2023. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing urban population, increasing applications in the agriculture industry, increasing demand from the construction sector, and the economic benefits of synthetic gypsum. Synthetic gypsum is widely used in construction applications, including drywall, cement, and plaster, thereby reducing the need for mining natural deposits.



The phosphogypsum segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in synthetic gypsum market during the forecast period.

The phosphogypsum segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to its high insulation, acoustic, and excellent water retention properties.



It also has a high water density that is beneficial for the healthy growth of plants and hence witnesses a high demand from the horticultural sector. Synthetic gypsum increases the strength, durability, surface finish, and resistance to adverse climatic conditions as per design specifications/requirements without compromising on the quality of the concrete structure.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.The major factor driving the growth of the market is the large-scale government investments in the building & construction sector in the region.



Additionally, the increasing population and rising income accelerate the per capita spending on construction. The markets of China and India are projected to be lucrative due to their ongoing and upcoming infrastructural construction projects as well as the increase in consumer spending on construction activities.



Breakdown of Primaries

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts to collect data related to different aspects of the synthetic gypsum market.Estimates reached after analyzing the secondary sources were validated through these interviews.



Primary sources included professionals such as constructors, power plants that have FGD manufacturing plants, FGD gypsum manufacturers, distributors, consultants, and academic professionals. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 –35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-Level – 65%, and Managers– 35%



By Region: Europe – 28%, North America– 25%, Asia Pacific – 22%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America – 10%



Note: The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2015.

Tier 1: Revenue > USD 10 billion; Tier 2: USD 1 billion > Revenue > USD 10 billion; Tier 3: Revenue < USD 1 billion



The various key players profiled in the report are as follows:

1. USG Corporation (US)

2. Lafarge Holcim (Switzerland)

3. Delta Gypsum (US)

4. National Gypsum (US)

5. Synthetic Materials LLC (US)

6. Constantia Building Products (US)

7. KNAUF GIPS (Germany)

8. American Gypsum (US)

9. PABCO Gypsum (US)

10. British Gypsum (Europe)

11. Georgia-Pacific (US)

12. FEECO international (US)

13. Gyptec Ibèrica (Portugal)



Research Coverage

The segmentation considered for this report is based on types, applications, and regions that constitute the key markets.On the basis of type, FGD gypsum held a larger share.



Factors such as increasing demand from construction applications and ongoing infrastructural construction activities in emerging economies, coupled with a rise in the number of new building constructions, globally, are expected to drive the demand for synthetic gypsum during the forecast period.On the basis of application, this market has been categorized into drywall, cement, soil amendment, dental, water treatment, and others.



The drywall segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



