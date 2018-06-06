LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The synthetic quartz market is projected to reach USD 95.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022.



The synthetic quartz market is estimated at USD 72.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 95.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. A key driving factor for the growth of the synthetic quartz market across the globe is the increased demand for advanced electronics devices. Moreover, increased demand for synthetic quartz from the automotive sector for manufacturing smart cars carrying in-vehicle audiovisual equipment, car navigation systems, driving control systems, and safety control systems are some of the other factors fueling the synthetic quartz market growth.



Among types, the synthetic quartz crystal segment of the synthetic quartz market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value.



Based on type, the synthetic quartz market has been classified into synthetic quartz crystal, synthetic quartz glass, and others.The synthetic quartz crystal type segment of the synthetic quartz market is estimated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for synthetic quartz crystal from consumer electronics and automotive industries for advanced electronic devices and wireless technologies.



In terms of value, the synthetic quartz market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The synthetic quartz market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value.Asia Pacific is currently witnessing a prosperous growth curve in terms of consumption of synthetic quartz in various applications, especially the electronics & electrical segment.



The region also witnessed a continuous growth in the overall production of light vehicles.



BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES

In the process of determining and verifying the market size gathered through secondary research for different segments and subsegments of the synthetic quartz market, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key industry experts. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below.



BREAK-UP OF PROFILES OF PRIMARY PARTICIPANTS:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 37%, and Tier 3 - 13%

• By Designation: C Level - 48%, Director Level - 31%, and Others - 21%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 21%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America - 8%



The key players operating in the synthetic quartz market include NIHON DEMPA KOGYO (Japan), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Kyocera (Japan), and TXC Corporation (Taiwan).



Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the synthetic quartz market.It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report categorizes the synthetic quartz market based on type, application, and region. A detailed analysis of the leading players, along with the key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on the synthetic quartz market.



• The report on the synthetic quartz market covers key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America including key countries of these regions.



