NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market



The growing demand for IoT devices will foster the growth of the system-on-chip (SoC) market in the forthcoming years. The spending on the IoT by several market vendors grows, the demand for connected devices will also increase. In the generation of large volumes of data, various connected devices are being used. Therefore, several vendors in the market are introducing SoCs for IoT applications, as it offers reliable, secure, fast, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions. And it is increasingly being deployed across complex business environments to support the processing of large volumes of data at high speeds and reduced error rates. Thus, the adoption of the IoT is driving the demand for connected devices, which is creating the demand for SoCs. Our analysts have predicted that the system-on-chip (SoC) market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3155308/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview



Growing investment in smart cities



The growing investments in smart city projects lead to the development of a network to facilitate machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. This will create demand for smart lighting, smart meters, and smart appliances. These devices incorporate an extensive number of MCUs, MPUs, and several analogs and mixed-signal components, which will drive the demand for SoCs during the forecast period.



The dependency of SoC vendors on IP core providers



The vendors with high financial resources will increase their footprint, and small vendors will find it difficult to compete with them in terms of quality, technology, and price. The complexity of IP cores will significantly pose a high challenge to SoC designers when it comes to integrating an acquired IP core on a design IP base.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the system-on-chip (SoC) market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few numbers of companies, this market appears to be fairly concentrated and with all companies constantly focusing on improving their market positions, the competitive environment among the players is quite intense. By providing a complete analysis of the market's competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by companies, this system-on-chip (SoC) market analysis report will allow the clients to assess the market potential and design innovative strategies to strengthen their market position. Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3155308/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

