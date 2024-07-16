The SysTrack Intelligence Package from Lakeside Software Transforms Enterprise IT

AI-driven innovation delivers operational improvements and significant ROI to large, global enterprises

BOSTON and LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the leading IT data intelligence company, has announced the general availability of its SysTrack Intelligence Package, which adds AI-insights to the company's unmatched collection and analysis of endpoint data in the end-user monitoring space. The new offering accelerates the value of this data, enabling organizations to proactively anticipate and mitigate a wider range of IT issues before they escalate. The introduction of the SysTrack Intelligence Package generated several new contracts and a significant pipeline with new and existing SysTrack customers in the second quarter and contributed to overall bookings growth of more than 70 percent in the first half of 2024.

By integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), the SysTrack Intelligence Package can analyze patterns and trends within vast datasets faster than ever, offering a powerful approach that surpasses traditional reactive IT methods. The sophisticated ML model in the Anomaly Detection feature proactively identifies potential issues, resulting in reduced tickets, mean time to resolution, lost productivity, and overall disruptions to mission-critical systems. Plus, the embedded generative AI in the Intelligent Support feature acts as a virtual assistant for the help desk to provide guidance on company-specific IT challenges and how to best troubleshoot.

Early adopters of the SysTrack Intelligence Package in sectors like finance, technology, healthcare, law, and transport have seen substantial operational benefits, including faster root cause analysis, a significant reduction in help desk tickets, and a markedly improved employee experience.

Customers leveraging the SysTrack Intelligence Package have already achieved substantial savings and operational improvements.

One of the largest airlines in the world with 100,000+ employees streamlined operations using SysTrack data, saving hundreds of man-hours and enhancing passenger experience by resolving widespread electronic sign outages. With the new SysTrack Intelligence Package, the airline could run natural language queries to quickly and easily pull real-time, actionable insights from all of their endpoints and make war room operations even more efficient.

A preeminent global law firm addressed rising computer complaints by leveraging SysTrack's AI and predictive analytics, pinpointing and fixing a CPU issue from a common video driver. This restored productivity for 10% of its workforce and avoided up to 800 tickets.

A private hedge fund managing $30+ billion in assets increased the efficiency of its help desk with the built-in Intelligent Support chatbot for its L1 engineers and the ability to query data at scale using natural language to pinpoint issues faster.

"Lakeside has long been the leader in end-user experience monitoring," said David Keil, Chief Executive Officer, Lakeside Software. "SysTrack, our flagship product, operates like a car dashboard for IT, offering unparalleled visibility and control over IT environments as well as warnings if there are signs of potential disruptions. With the newly released SysTrack Intelligence Package, our customers can now also receive better accuracy, faster resolutions, fewer problems, and a path to autonomous IT."

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate — where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at www.lakesidesoftware.com Give everyone a better view.™

