The T1D Fund Launches Bold New Capital Raise to Accelerate the Next Wave of Type 1 Diabetes Treatments, Prevention & Cures

New fundraising campaign will catalyze larger, higher-conviction investments to bolster promising T1D programs, leveraging the Fund's strong track-record and management team

Led by a $12 million donation from the Bukhman Foundation, the Fund has already secured more than $60 million of commitments toward its $150+ million goal

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The T1D Fund : A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC, an impact investment fund focused on accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), announced the launch of a $150+ million fundraising campaign to expand its capital base and accelerate promising T1D programs. Across its 25+ portfolio companies, ranging from seed to public stage, the Fund invests in companies driving innovation across a spectrum of differentiated T1D approaches.

The Fund's capital-raising efforts have been bolstered by several initial contributions, including a $12 million lead donation from the Bukhman Foundation and $25 million from Breakthrough T1D. Established by Anastasia and Igor Bukhman in 2023, the Bukhman Foundation aims to improve lives and create a better world through support of medical research and arts and culture. The contribution reaffirms the Bukhman family's deep conviction and commitment to finding lasting, life-changing solutions for T1D patients, and underscores their support for the Fund's higher-conviction investment strategy and vision for propelling scientific advancements.

"The scale and pace of T1D innovation have never been more promising, and our investment strategy is designed to meet this moment with the necessary capital and expertise in the pursuit of curative therapies," said Elizabeth Mily, CEO of the T1D Fund. "The extraordinary early support from the Bukhman Foundation, which is intimately engaged with the T1D ecosystem, is a profound validation of our model and our power to drive meaningful progress—one that we proudly share with our partners at Breakthrough T1D and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust."

The new capital raise is aimed at substantially expanding the T1D Fund's investment scope, allowing for larger-scale investments in promising companies to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure T1D. This expansion will also enable the Fund to explore T1D applications for a wider array of emerging therapies, including novel modalities and new target mechanisms. With a broad mandate of driving towards a cure, the Fund is leveraging its unique expertise to identify and advance promising therapeutics in T1D.

"The T1D Fund has proven to be a vital catalyst, helping to turn groundbreaking research into real solutions for patients," said Anastasia Bukhman, Co-Founder of the Bukhman Foundation. "Our donation reflects a strong commitment to the community and confidence in the Fund's investment strategy to advance high-potential innovation for those living with T1D."

Following significant leadership additions earlier this year, including the appointment of Mily as the Fund's first CEO, the T1D Fund has refined its strategy to maximize its impact. Importantly, the Fund serves as a source of critical capital for its companies while also serving as a strategic thought partner by leveraging its deep disease expertise and extensive network across the T1D and life sciences spectrum.

With over $200 million assets under management (AUM), the Fund expects to double its AUM in the near-term to advance leading-edge T1D programs toward key clinical inflection points. Its unique model enables investment of philanthropic capital into for-profit ventures, creating a continuous cycle of progress. Proceeds from successful exits are redeployed into new investments with an aim to accelerate future T1D program development, thereby maximizing donor contributions and ensuring a profound, lasting impact.

"We must capitalize on our momentum. The T1D Fund's larger scale empowers us to increase our investments and more powerfully champion T1D innovation," said Jay Eastman, Chair of the T1D Fund's Board. "Now is the crucial moment to elevate our support for promising companies, demonstrating our conviction as we align with partners and investors who trust our expertise. Born out of a vision to help bridge the gaps in T1D drug development, the Fund has far surpassed the founders' initial expectations, becoming a transformative force driving breakthroughs in T1D."

About the T1D Fund

Launched in 2016, the T1D Fund is the first scaled venture fund established to catalyze the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies through equity investments. The Fund co-invests with venture capital and biopharma in support of early-stage companies pursuing disease modifying therapies and potential cures for T1D. A core element of our mission is to rapidly advance promising therapies through development and ultimately regulatory approval. The Fund works in close partnership with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust — two of the leading global organizations committed to supporting the T1D community and to advancing T1D research and innovation. Led by a deeply experienced team of healthcare and investing professionals, the Fund leverages its vast research, clinical, regulatory and medical affairs network on behalf of its portfolio companies. Capitalized through philanthropic dollars, the Fund makes investments in biotech companies and recycles returns into new investments, thereby extending the impact of its donors' contributions. Learn more at t1dfund.org. Follow the T1D Fund on LinkedIn .

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About the Helmsley Charitable Trust

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and around the world in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has granted more than $4.6 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. The Helmsley Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Program is the largest private foundation funder in the world with a focus on T1D, with more than $1 billion to date granted to transform the trajectory of the disease and to accelerate access to 21st century care, everywhere. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit helmsleytrust.org.

About the Bukhman Foundation

The Bukhman Foundation was established in 2023 by Anastasia and Igor Bukhman to help improve lives and generate positive impact to people and their communities. The foundation focuses on T1D medical research, supporting open science, long-term collaboration and visionary thinking; and arts and culture, celebrating and expanding access, and helping the next generation of artists and cultural professionals to be represented, be innovative and excel. In 2025, the foundation announced an historic £100 million pledge over the next 10 years to advance research and advocacy in T1D. By backing innovative projects and fostering collaboration among top researchers, the Bukhman Foundation's aim is to spearhead efforts to address the unmet needs of millions of people living with T1D worldwide. For more information on the Bukhman Foundation and its programs, visit bukhmanfoundation.org.

