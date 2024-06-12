The Tabernacle Choir's World Tour "Hope" Inspires Unity Across Cultures in September Concerts

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will travel to Florida and Georgia for two public concerts and one private performance on September 7–11, 2024, for the North America Southeast leg of their "Hope" tour.

In Florida, the 400-voice choir will be joined by Golden Globe, Oscar, and Grammy winner, Adassa, of "We Don't Talk about Bruno" fame as well as Alex Melecio, a popular Mexican vocalist at the Amerant Bank Arena.

The Choir will perform in Georgia with the Morehouse College Glee Club and Spelman College Glee Club on the Morehouse campus. The glee clubs will also appear as the Choir's special guests at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The arena concerts are free to the public, but tickets are required. Ticketing information can be found at www.choirworldtour.com. The Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel performance is not open to the public.

Concert Information:

September 7, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, Florida

Guest Artists – Adassa, Alex Melecio

September 9, 2024

Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College – Atlanta, Georgia

Guest Artists – Morehouse College and Spelman College Glee Clubs

Private concert, closed to the public

September 11, 2024

State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

Guest Artists – Morehouse and Spelman College Glee Clubs

