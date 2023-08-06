The Tablets Market in US to grow by USD 2,401.3 million from 2022 to 2027|Technological advances and increasing preference toward virtual learning boost the market growth- Technavio.

06 Aug, 2023, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tablets market in US is estimated to grow by USD 2,401.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Tablets Market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (hybrid, convertible, slate, and rugged)
- The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to a variety of benefits, including the ability for customers to see and test tablets for a personalized experience at the time of purchase. This increases customer confidence. Best Buy and Walmart, which are included in physical stores offer a variety of tablet brands and continue to be popular among consumers. Additionally, some businesses are focusing on providing a seamless shopping experience by adopting an omnichannel strategy, which combines sales across online and offline channels. Hence, these factors make the offline sales channel a major segment driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Tablets Market in US – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
Technological advances and increasing preference toward virtual learning is a key factor driving market growth. Computer software and the Internet are required to provide educational information to students through virtual learning. This minimizes the need for teachers and students to teach in physical classrooms. Virtual learning also makes it easier for students to take notes and copy and paste information for use in reports and analyses. Additionally, interactive whiteboards (IWB), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are some of the new technologies used in virtual learning. Hence, the advancement in technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The growing integration of AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms is a major trend in the market. The addition of augmented reality and virtual reality is enabling students and teachers to provide intelligent education in the modern classroom. Furthermore, tablets, laptops, interactive whiteboards, click-response systems, and other smart devices are used to incorporate communication technology into modern classrooms to create a curriculum in schools. This helps in making the curriculum more interactive and engaging. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) is another emerging technology that has attracted the attention of several stakeholders in the education sector. Therefore, increasing the integration of AR, VR, and AI into smart classrooms is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The complexity is rising due to the development of educational software. Therefore, users are facing issues related to using these new features properly. Manufacturers of educational tablets, therefore, need to continuously develop modern hardware solutions to meet various software requirements. Most users do not have sufficient knowledge of how these systems work. In addition, these factors are making them incompatible with future updates and are forcing users to choose tablets with lower configurations. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Tablets Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,401.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.84
Competitive landscape
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ARCHOS SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, BlackBerry Ltd., Chuwi Innovation Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
