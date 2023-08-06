The Tablets Market in US to grow by USD 2,401.3 million from 2022 to 2027|Technological advances and increasing preference toward virtual learning boost the market growth- Technavio.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tablets market in US is estimated to grow by USD 2,401.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tablets Market in US

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Tablets Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (hybrid, convertible, slate, and rugged)

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to a variety of benefits, including the ability for customers to see and test tablets for a personalized experience at the time of purchase. This increases customer confidence. Best Buy and Walmart, which are included in physical stores offer a variety of tablet brands and continue to be popular among consumers. Additionally, some businesses are focusing on providing a seamless shopping experience by adopting an omnichannel strategy, which combines sales across online and offline channels. Hence, these factors make the offline sales channel a major segment driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Tablets Market in US – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Technological advances and increasing preference toward virtual learning is a key factor driving market growth. Computer software and the Internet are required to provide educational information to students through virtual learning. This minimizes the need for teachers and students to teach in physical classrooms. Virtual learning also makes it easier for students to take notes and copy and paste information for use in reports and analyses. Additionally, interactive whiteboards (IWB), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are some of the new technologies used in virtual learning. Hence, the advancement in technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing integration of AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms is a major trend in the market. The addition of augmented reality and virtual reality is enabling students and teachers to provide intelligent education in the modern classroom. Furthermore, tablets, laptops, interactive whiteboards, click-response systems, and other smart devices are used to incorporate communication technology into modern classrooms to create a curriculum in schools. This helps in making the curriculum more interactive and engaging. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) is another emerging technology that has attracted the attention of several stakeholders in the education sector. Therefore, increasing the integration of AR, VR, and AI into smart classrooms is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The complexity is rising due to the development of educational software. Therefore, users are facing issues related to using these new features properly. Manufacturers of educational tablets, therefore, need to continuously develop modern hardware solutions to meet various software requirements. Most users do not have sufficient knowledge of how these systems work. In addition, these factors are making them incompatible with future updates and are forcing users to choose tablets with lower configurations. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Tablets Market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tablets market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tablets market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tablets market in US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the tablets market in US companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The portable printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,241.35 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (thermal and inkjet), application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The wireless charging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,668.16 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (inductive, resonant, radio frequency, and others), components (receivers and transmitters), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The proliferating demand for electric vehicles is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Tablets Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,401.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ARCHOS SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, BlackBerry Ltd., Chuwi Innovation Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Tablets market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on tablets market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Convertible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Convertible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Convertible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Convertible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Convertible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Slate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Slate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Slate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Slate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Slate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Rugged - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Rugged - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Rugged - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Rugged - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Rugged - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 61: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 62: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 63: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 64: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 65: Impact of key risks on business

11 Company Analysis

11.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 66: Companies covered

11.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 67: Matrix on company position and classification

11.3 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 68: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 73: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 78: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

Exhibit 82: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 83: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: BBK Electronics Corp Ltd - Key offerings

11.7 BlackBerry Ltd.

Exhibit 85: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 HP Inc.

Exhibit 93: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: HP Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 LG Corp.

Exhibit 102: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: LG Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.13 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 111: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 115: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.16 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 125: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.17 Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio