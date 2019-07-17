The TACOTOPIA Tour, an Instagram Pop-up Experience Celebrating America's Love of Tacos, Announces the Addition of Dog Day Afternoons Every Monday through Labor Day

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tacotopia Tour currently in Santa Monica, California adds Dog Day Afternoons in response to guests request to bring dogs into the exhibit.

When asked about the decision to create Dog Day Afternoons, TACOTOPIA management shared there is a very large Instagram community for dog owners and just like everyone active on Instagram, finding and creating great content is part of the fun.

Doodles are Guac Stars Color me Cute

Dog Day Afternoons will include Margaritas and Margarita mocktails for the dog owners and Barkarita's for the pups.

Tickets for Dog Day Afternoons are available between 3:00 and 7:30 pm, every Monday until Labor Day. While the human owners must purchase a ticket, pups are free.

TACOTOPIA has become a content hub within the creator community living in and around the Greater Los Angeles area for creating amazing content. Any day of the week, TACOTOPIA sees between 5 – 10 Celebrities in the exhibit.

Tacotopia is a larger than life playground, a hybrid amusement park and Taco Festival rolled up into a funky, Tacotastic, immersive experience with over thirty interactive Instagram photo exhibits.

The interactive exhibit features more than thirty unique spaces with larger-than-life installations ranging from the Mechanical Taco to the oversized Guac is Extra guac pit and Taco Teeter Totter.

The experience also includes a Complimentary Bottle of Jarritos soft drink and a coupon for one Free Taco at Azule Taqueria and a Free Gift Bag filled with samples and goodies with every ticket.

Guests can choose their arrival time and will have approximately 60 minutes to explore and play in the taco wonderland full of sharable moments. A limited number of tickets will be available each day. Groups over 25 are welcome, however are encouraged to contact the office directly to reserve tickets.

Guests who are ready to experience this unique installation can reserve their spots for Tacotopia at https://atacotopia.com/.

The Tacotopia Tour will make stops in Miami, New York, Chicago and Phoenix following Santa Monica.

For more information and visit https://atacotopia.com/ or contact Deb Fiore at press@atacotopia.com

About Tacotopia – Tacotopia is production of West 54 Productions, a full-service event production company offering production and marketing capabilities for events of all scopes including festivals, touring exhibits, civic events and conferences. Creating immersive events and experiences that engage, excite and entertain, West 54 Productions is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and efficiency through the creative approach of an event production company coupled with the on-the-ground execution capabilities of a brand activation agency.

