The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Jan 14, 2026, 15:05 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2025.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $67.52 as of the close of business on November 30, 2025. This represents an increase of $8.39 per share from the net asset value per share of $59.13 reported on August 31, 2025. The Fund had a total return of 14.19% for the three months ended November 30, 2025 based on the change in its net asset value.  For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 11.29% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2025, was $55.15, representing an increase of $4.90 per share from the share price of $50.25 on August 31, 2025. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share increased from 15.02% on August 31, 2025 to 18.32% on November 30, 2025.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2025, the Fund had net realized gains of $15,129,005 on investments and foreign currency transactions and increase in net unrealized appreciation of $34,243,557 on investments and foreign currency. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and securities lending income less operating expenses) for the same period was $49,731.

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2025

Year Ended

August 31,

2025

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2024




             Total Net Assets

$ 401,456,712

$ 360,903,648

$ 347,890,875




Gross Investment Income

Per Share

$1,134,870

$0.19

$ 6,083,163

$ 764,706

$0.12




Net Investment Income (Loss)

Per Share

$ (49,731)

($0.01)

$ 1,904,034

 

$ (27,963)

($0.00)




Net Realized Gain (Loss) on
Investments and Foreign
Currency Transactions

$ 15,129,005

$ 33,647,958

$ 3,115,096




Change in Net Unrealized
Appreciation (Depreciation) on
Investments and Foreign
Currency Translations

$ 34,243,557

$ 37,118,349

$ (9,851,700)




Total Realized and Unrealized
Gain (Loss) on Investments

Per Share

$ 49,372,562

$8.18

$ 70,766,307

 

$ (6,736,604)

$(1.03)




Net Increase (Decrease) in Net
Assets Resulting from
Operations

Per Share

$ 49,322,831

$ 8.18

$ 72,670,341

$ (6,764,566)

$ (1.03)

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.  Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

