The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Net Asset Value Publication During Lunar New Year

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund"), announced today that, due to the closing of the Taiwan market during the Lunar New Year, the Fund will begin to calculate its net asset value on January 23, 2025 and will continue to do so through January 31, 2025 based on its portfolio holdings and the prices thereof as at the close of trading on January 22, 2025, being the last trading date for the Taiwan Stock Exchange ("TSE") prior to the Lunar New Year, as adjusted for changes in the currency exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Taiwan dollar.  The TSE will re-open on February 3, 2025.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

