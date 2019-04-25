The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting, including Approval of a New Investment Manager by Stockholders

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 24, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2020.

Director Votes Cast for Votes Against/Withheld William C. Kirby 6,721,403 537,533 Shelley E. Rigger 6,484,798 774,138 Anthony S. Clark 6,483,436 775,500 Thomas G. Kamp 6,721,860 537,076 Warren J. Olsen 6,483,775 775,161

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve a proposed Investment Advisory Agreement between the Fund and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC with 77.08% of the Fund's outstanding shares voting in favor of approval of the Agreement.

For Against Abstain Non-votes 6,114,368 578,367 3,305 562,626

A stockholder proposal to terminate the current Investment Advisory and Management Agreement between the Fund and JF International Management Inc. or, in the alternative, have the Board submit a plan to liquidate or open-end the Fund within one year was not properly presented, so it was not considered at the Meeting.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

