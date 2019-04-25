The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting, including Approval of a New Investment Manager by Stockholders

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Apr 25, 2019, 09:01 ET

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 24, 2019 (the "Meeting"). The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2020.

Director

Votes Cast for

Votes Against/Withheld

William C. Kirby

6,721,403

537,533

Shelley E. Rigger

6,484,798

774,138

Anthony S. Clark 

6,483,436

775,500

Thomas G. Kamp 

6,721,860

537,076

Warren J. Olsen 

6,483,775

775,161

The stockholders of the Fund also voted to approve a proposed Investment Advisory Agreement between the Fund and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC with 77.08% of the Fund's outstanding shares voting in favor of approval of the Agreement.

For

Against

Abstain

Non-votes

6,114,368

578,367

3,305

562,626

A stockholder proposal to terminate the current Investment Advisory and Management Agreement between the Fund and JF International Management Inc. or, in the alternative, have the Board submit a plan to liquidate or open-end the Fund within one year was not properly presented, so it was not considered at the Meeting.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

