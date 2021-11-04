The Talent Enterprise: The Thriving Index® is Now a British Psychological Society (BPS) Registered Test

Measuring 34 critical workplace strengths such as resilience, grit, growth mindset, ambiguity, agility, accountability, empathy, optimism and collaboration, The Thriving Index® is at the forefront of assessing critical attributes of individuals, teams and organisations to prepare them for the future of work.

The powerful tool has demonstrated significant impact across the employee lifecycle, including:

90% accuracy in candidate selection and fitment decisions

Over 36% variance in employee engagement

44% variance in happiness and wellbeing

Significant impact in identifying high potential leaders, with 22% greater resilience, 37% higher self efficacy, 23% more growth mindset and 4x times more accountability

Over 70% variance in measuring client specific behavioural and leadership competencies

Radhika Punshi, Managing Director at The Talent Enterprise commented "while COVID-19 has put the spotlight on the importance of employees and leaders being resilient, being agile, being empathetic, being optimistic and so on, The Talent Enterprise has truly been ahead of the curve. We have been successfully measuring and developing these attributes for employees, leaders and teams for over a decade. The impact of our work has been tremendous, and this is a testament to our clients and partners who have had the foresight to choose The Thriving Index® as their preferred assessment tool for their most critical selection and development projects."

With over 1 million assessments conducted every year, The Thriving Index® is used by over 250+ clients and partners on their critical assessment priorities, including DHL, DXC Technology, Jardines Matheson Group, Boehringer, Sanofi, Tata Communication, Vedanta Group, Dubai Holding, Chalhoub Group, Al Futtaim Group, Dubai Airports, Dubai Tourism, ADQ, Abu Dhabi School of Government, Petroleum Development of Oman, Kuwait Oil Company, NEOM, SAMI, Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Saudi Arabia, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, KPMG, Deloitte and Harvard Business Publishing.

"The Thriving Index® is grounded in the latest research and application of positive psychology and behavioural science and has many firsts. It's the first and only tool to be validated and developed in the MENA region, now being used extensively by our clients and partners in the Middle East and Africa region, in Asia Pacific, the Americas, as well as UK & Europe. It is also only 1 of 4 workplace strengths tools globally. And finally, the BPS test registration status makes it 1 of 20 tests in the world to receive this status in the assessment of personality traits," added Gauri Gupta, Chief Data Scientist and Ehsan Fahmi, Director Client Success and Lead Psychologist at The Talent Enterprise.

Comprising of 100+ questions on a 6 point scale and taking approximately 15 minutes to complete, this tool helps employees, leaders, teams and organisations identity their individual and collective strengths and blindspots. Understanding and measuring these factors are imperative for the future of work as they are instrumental in impacting employee performance, productivity, engagement and wellbeing and in identifying the future talent and leadership pipeline.

About The Talent Enterprise

The Talent Enterprise is a global human capital management company providing extensive and exceptional insights into the intricacies of behaviour in individuals, teams, and organisations through our leading-edge technology-enabled talent assessment and capability development solutions. This makes us the first and only company in the world to pioneer the Science of Behaviourmetrics®. Working with clients on their most critical talent, assessment, and capability solutions, powered by the Lighthouse technology platform with the latest developments in AI and machine learning.



Headquartered in Dubai, with a fast-expanding global network of offices and partners, we work with over 250 clients across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, UK and Europe as well the Americas; partnering with policy-makers, employers and educators.

For additional information, visit www.thetalententerprise.com/the-thriving-index/ or follow us on LinkedIn @TheTalent Enterprise.

