The Talent Studios Places Chief Executive Officer for Foundry Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talent Studios has placed Christian Chopra as Chief Executive Officer of Foundry Brands, a growing portfolio of digitally native personal-care and lifestyle brands backed by Monogram Capital Partners and Lightbay Capital.

Foundry Partners with founders to acquire and scale distinctive design-led brands across categories in grooming, skincare, and home. Its current portfolio includes Supply, Blu Atlas, Benevolence LA, and Craft & Kin—blending distinctive brand identity with disciplined operational execution.

Select brands from Foundry’s growing portfolio: Supply, Blu Atlas, Benevolence Los Angeles, and Craft & Kin

In this role, Chopra will lead Foundry's next phase of value creation across personal care, sharpening the company's strategic foundation while elevating creative, commercial, and operational capabilities. His focus is on strengthening the company's strategic foundation, elevating its creative and commercial capabilities, and ensuring each brand connects meaningfully with consumers while driving sustainable profitability.

Christian brings two decades of experience building and repositioning consumer brands across North America and Europe. Most recently, as President of Scotch Porter, he repositioned the brand from niche challenger to an omni-channel mainstream player, leading it to profitability while expanding national retail distribution and scaling Amazon and DTC.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Henkel and L'Oréal in marketing, sales, and general management, where he developed a reputation for combining brand-building expertise with operational discipline.

"At Foundry, we're focused on building brands that connect emotionally and perform commercially," said Christian. "It's about turning consumer insight into growth, about creating brands people actually care about, not just click on. I'm fortunate to work with a team that shares that conviction and brings both creativity and analytical rigor to everything we do."

The search was led by The Talent Studios' Katlyn Maloney & Jeremy Cohen.

