"The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent" Debuts as Smash #1 Amazon Bestseller for Pre-Veterans Day Release

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, just before Veterans Day, The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent , addresses the top pain point of all businesses and business leaders: how to attract and retain top talent. The book adopts hiring strategies from the U.S. Special Operations Forces, widely known for creating the most renowned assessment and selection processes in the world.

In presales, the book hit #1 Amazon bestseller for Business Consulting, #1 as an Amazon bestseller in Organizational Change, as well as being a #1 Amazon Hot New Release in several Human Resources categories.

According to Jocko Willink, NY Times bestselling author, podcaster and retired naval officer who served in the Navy SEALs, "Developing a world-class hiring process is no easy task, but it is key to success. In The Talent War, Mike and George lay out the strategies that have made Special Operations so skilled at identifying and recruiting talent and explain how you can apply these same principles to your business."

The war for talent is more complex than ever and critical to success. The Talent War teaches business leaders how to assess, select, and develop world-class talent, and that PEOPLE—not products or services—are a company's strongest competitive advantage.

Written by executives at EF Overwatch, a specialized executive search firm and talent advisory that finds top-level military leaders for senior, executive, or other critical leadership positions, The Talent's War's authors Mike Sarraille, George Randle, with Josh Cotton, PhD, speak to how one of the most overlooked subsets of leadership is hiring and building the team—both requirements to compete and thrive in today's hypercompetitive business environment.

Co-author Mike Sarraille said, "In order to succeed, businesses need to attract and retain the best talent for their organization. Without the right strategy or mindset, businesses won't be able to compete. Bad hires, attrition, and employee disengagement are the leading factors to the failure of businesses."

The book walks readers through the long evolution of the U.S. Special Operations' hiring process—how they have built one of the most admired, agile and effective organizations in the world, without utilizing industry experience as a hiring factor.

Key ideas in The Talent War include:

Every CEO in the country says they have a talent mindset—but their actions don't always align with their words.

Today's HR and talent acquisition teams are rarely structured or empowered to attract, hire, and retain the talent necessary to win.

The business world has a lot to learn from how Special Operations (SOF) recruits, selects and develops individuals.

Lack of a talent mindset inevitably means the end of the business.

Hire for character, train for skill.

Co-author George Randle says, "If business leaders are not treating their human capital with the same rigor, discipline, and focus as their financial capital, they are forfeiting the greatest strategic competitive advantage they could ever hope to achieve."

About the Authors:

Mike Sarraille is the CEO of EF Overwatch, an executive search and talent advisory firm, and leadership consultant with Echelon Front. He is a former Recon Marine and retired US Navy SEAL officer with twenty years of experience in Special Operations, including the elite Joint Special Operations Command.

George Randle is a Managing Partner at EF Overwatch, former US Army officer, and Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Forcepoint, a human-centric cybersecurity company. George has more than two decades of experience in talent acquisition at Fortune 100 and Fortune 1000 firms.

Josh Cotton, PhD is an expert in talent assessment and employee effectiveness. He has designed scientifically valid candidate selection practices for the US Navy SEALs and Fortune 100 companies and has advised leaders at DuPont, Omnicom, CSX, and Flowserve.

