The Tambellini Group Announces Growth in Expertise and Insights to Benefit Members

IRVINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tambellini Group, the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education, announced today its continued growth with the addition of experts in key positions. Says CEO and President Vicki Tambellini, "In 2019, Tambellini grew over 185% for the third consecutive year. In response to increasing demand for our research and advisory services, we continue to add top talent to our team."

Tambellini is well-known for its expertise and research into higher education technology solutions and providers in the areas of advancement, constituent relationship management (CRM), finance, human capital management (HCM), identity access management, student, and more. Expansion in the critical area of student success will also be a continued focus for Tambellini. Within the past year, the company has added three new analysts to its staff, who share their expertise with R1, R2, and large public institutions; private, four-year institutions; and public and private two-year institutions.

Dave Kieffer, Vice President, Research

Mr. Kieffer joined Tambellini in December 2019 and brings over 30 years of experience in higher education. Mr. Kieffer is responsible for directing research focused on R1, R2, and large public institutions and their strategic decisions around finance, HCM, and student systems. As the former Associate Vice President for Administrative Applications at The Ohio State University, he created, implemented, and managed enterprise-class applications and new cloud technologies.

Karen Boudreau-Shea, Research Director, Student Success

Ms. Boudreau-Shea is responsible for directing research focused on student success and brings to The Tambellini Group more than 17 years of experience in higher education. As a former CIO at Lesley University, she initiated and led key academic, administrative, and university-wide technology enablement initiatives. She also served as a Senior Director of Assessment and Optimization assisting higher education institutions with strategy, assessments, operations, and the effective use of their technology investments.

Sue Spies, Research Director, Enterprise Information Systems

Ms. Spies joined The Tambellini group with more than 25 years in higher education. She is responsible for directing research focused on the private, four-year segment, and the public and private, two-year segments. As the former Director of Enterprise Applications at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Ms. Spies has tackled a variety of large-scale IT projects, including cloud finance and HCM implementations.

The Tambellini Group also announced the addition of experts in the area of Client Services to help members leverage the value of Tambellini's unbiased research on the changing education technology landscape and direct interaction with top industry analysts. "Members receive in-depth, timely data and advisory on the most pressing higher ed technology market trends. Tambellini resources enable our members to make faster, well-researched decisions with stakeholder buy-in across the organization, avoiding costly mistakes," says Katelyn Ilkani, Vice President of Client Services.

Raechelle Clemmons, Vice President, Industry Relations

Rae Clemmons joined the firm on January 6, 2020. In this new role, Ms. Clemmons works with higher education-focused software providers, emerging technology companies, consulting firms, and investors to help them better comprehend the higher education landscape and the unique technology aspirations, needs, and constraints of colleges and universities. She also contributes to Tambellini's research and advisory content in her areas of expertise, including the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in technology organizations.

Ms. Clemmons has over 25 years of leadership experience in information technology, product marketing, communications, business development and sales across a number of industries, including higher education and technology start-ups. Over the last 10 years, she has served as CIO at Texas Woman's University, Davidson College, St. Norbert College, and Menlo College.

John Quinn, Client Success Manager

Mr. Quinn's focus is to cultivate long-term relationships with stakeholders among The Tambellini Group's higher education institutional members. He serves as the first point of contact for institutions and guides them in maximizing the value of their membership. Prior to joining The Tambellini Group, Mr. Quinn held several roles focused on developing institutional relationships at higher education software companies.

For more information about The Tambellini Group and solutions to the top issues affecting higher education, visit thetambellinigroup.com.

About The Tambellini Group

The Tambellini Group is the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education. Tambellini offers direct interaction with the top industry analysts and provides custom, data-driven advisory services. The company's proprietary database of more than 19,900 global institutions' technology selections and nearly 67,000 listings is unparalleled in the industry. Members leverage Tambellini's unbiased research on the changing education technology landscape to make fact-based decisions and achieve key strategic goals. Founded in 2001, Tambellini is a woman-owned business headquartered in Irvington, Virginia. thetambellinigroup.com

