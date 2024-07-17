The Tampico Hard Punch Fiesta of Flavor™ Just Got Bigger (and Tastier)!

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COOP Beverage Works is expanding the Fiesta of Flavor™ this summer with exciting new flavors from its line of TAMPICO® Hard Punch.

Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut are joining the party alongside the classics, Citrus and Island, creating the ultimate flavor lineup for any occasion. All four offerings of TAMPICO® Hard Punch feature a smoother, more flavorful experience thanks to a new, lower 5% ABV, and for the first time are now available in a convenient six-pack format.

The TAMPICO Fiesta of Flavor expands this summer with Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut.

To celebrate this new launch, TAMPICO® Hard Punch is giving away an exclusive trip for two to sunny Cancun, Mexico valued at $5,000 – the perfect escape to soak up the sun and enjoy some relaxation. Head over to TAMPICO® Hard Punch's Instagram, @tampicohardbevs, for details on how to enter the sweepstakes.

"We believe in enjoying life to the fullest, and our redeveloped lineup of TAMPICO® Hard Punch reflects that," said Ryan Stump COOP Beverage Works vice president of business operations. "With its bold new flavors, lower ABV and convenient six-pack format, TAMPICO® Hard Punch is the perfect option for creating memorable moments with friends. So, grab a can, savor the taste and enjoy more® of what matters."

TAMPICO® Hard Punch offers a refreshing flavor experience in four irresistible options: Citrus, Island, Fruit Punch, and Pineapple Coconut. Every 12-ounce can of TAMPICO® Hard Punch contains 5% ABV and real Tampico juice drink concentrate, letting you responsibly enjoy the bold flavors without compromising on the fiesta.

TAMPICO® Hard Punch Fruit Punch blends orange, blackberry, raspberry, apple, pineapple and cherry flavors to bring a fruit-packed paradise in a glass.

blends orange, blackberry, raspberry, apple, pineapple and cherry flavors to bring a fruit-packed paradise in a glass. TAMPICO® Hard Punch Pineapple Coconut brings the tropical escape with the sweet taste of pineapple and coconut, packing the tropical flavors for a refreshing and delightful adult-beverage.

brings the tropical escape with the sweet taste of pineapple and coconut, packing the tropical flavors for a refreshing and delightful adult-beverage. TAMPICO® Hard Punch Citrus combines orange, tangerine and lemon flavors to create a crisp, explosion of fruit flavor that is bold and unique to kick off any occasion with friends.

combines orange, tangerine and lemon flavors to create a crisp, explosion of fruit flavor that is bold and unique to kick off any occasion with friends. TAMPICO® Hard Punch Island brings the tropical taste of vacation to your next get-together. It has a smooth blend of pineapple, banana and orange flavors to bring back nostalgic memories you love and know.

TAMPICO® Hard Punch is made with natural and artificial flavors at an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%. All four flavors are available in 6-pack 12 oz cans. TAMPICO® Hard Punch Citrus and TAMPICO® Hard Punch Island are also available in 24 oz single-serve cans.

To find a store near you and follow the latest on TAMPICO Hard Punch, visit tampicohardbeverages.com.

About TAMPICO® Hard Punch:

Inspired by the colorful and irresistible fruit flavored juice drinks of Tampico Beverages, COOP Beverage Works and Tampico Beverages partnered to create a full-flavored malt beverage for adults of legal drinking age to enjoy. TAMPICO® Hard Punch is currently available in Citrus, Island, Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut flavors and is a flavorful and delectable take on Tampico Beverages iconic flavored drinks. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tampicohardbevs.

About Tampico Beverages, Inc.:

Tampico Beverages was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1989 and it is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of high-quality and value-added juice drinks. With manufacturing facilities in Chicago, Texas and Brazil, Tampico Beverages has developed its TAMPICO® brand into a global brand selling its portfolio of irresistible fruit flavored beverage drinks in over 50 countries. With substantial brand awareness in the United States and throughout the world, Tampico Beverages has a longstanding tradition of success and maintains a leadership position in the juice drink category. For more information, please visit www.tampico.com.

About COOP Beverage Works:

COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works develops and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories. Brands include SONIC™ Hard Beverages (SONIC™ Hard Seltzer, SONIC™ Hard Slush and SONIC™ Hard Southern Sweet Tea), TAMPICO™ Hard Punch beverages, WELCH'S™ Craft Cocktails and future licensing partners. For more information, please visit coopaleworks.com.

SOURCE COOP Beverage Works