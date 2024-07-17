The Tampico Hard Punch Fiesta of Flavor™ Just Got Bigger (and Tastier)!

News provided by

COOP Beverage Works

Jul 17, 2024, 12:29 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COOP Beverage Works is expanding the Fiesta of Flavor™ this summer with exciting new flavors from its line of TAMPICO® Hard Punch.

Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut are joining the party alongside the classics, Citrus and Island, creating the ultimate flavor lineup for any occasion. All four offerings of TAMPICO® Hard Punch feature a smoother, more flavorful experience thanks to a new, lower 5% ABV, and for the first time are now available in a convenient six-pack format.

Continue Reading
The TAMPICO Fiesta of Flavor expands this summer with Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut.
The TAMPICO Fiesta of Flavor expands this summer with Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut.

To celebrate this new launch, TAMPICO® Hard Punch is giving away an exclusive trip for two to sunny Cancun, Mexico valued at $5,000 – the perfect escape to soak up the sun and enjoy some relaxation. Head over to TAMPICO® Hard Punch's Instagram, @tampicohardbevs, for details on how to enter the sweepstakes. 

"We believe in enjoying life to the fullest, and our redeveloped lineup of TAMPICO® Hard Punch reflects that," said Ryan Stump COOP Beverage Works vice president of business operations. "With its bold new flavors, lower ABV and convenient six-pack format, TAMPICO® Hard Punch is the perfect option for creating memorable moments with friends. So, grab a can, savor the taste and enjoy more® of what matters."

TAMPICO® Hard Punch offers a refreshing flavor experience in four irresistible options: Citrus, Island, Fruit Punch, and Pineapple Coconut. Every 12-ounce can of TAMPICO® Hard Punch contains 5% ABV and real Tampico juice drink concentrate, letting you responsibly enjoy the bold flavors without compromising on the fiesta.

  • TAMPICO® Hard Punch Fruit Punch blends orange, blackberry, raspberry, apple, pineapple and cherry flavors to bring a fruit-packed paradise in a glass.
  • TAMPICO® Hard Punch Pineapple Coconut brings the tropical escape with the sweet taste of pineapple and coconut, packing the tropical flavors for a refreshing and delightful adult-beverage.
  • TAMPICO® Hard Punch Citrus combines orange, tangerine and lemon flavors to create a crisp, explosion of fruit flavor that is bold and unique to kick off any occasion with friends.
  • TAMPICO® Hard Punch Island brings the tropical taste of vacation to your next get-together. It has a smooth blend of pineapple, banana and orange flavors to bring back nostalgic memories you love and know.

TAMPICO® Hard Punch is made with natural and artificial flavors at an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%. All four flavors are available in 6-pack 12 oz cans. TAMPICO® Hard Punch Citrus and TAMPICO® Hard Punch Island are also available in 24 oz single-serve cans.

To find a store near you and follow the latest on TAMPICO Hard Punch, visit tampicohardbeverages.com.

About TAMPICO® Hard Punch:
Inspired by the colorful and irresistible fruit flavored juice drinks of Tampico Beverages, COOP Beverage Works and Tampico Beverages partnered to create a full-flavored malt beverage for adults of legal drinking age to enjoy. TAMPICO® Hard Punch is currently available in Citrus, Island, Fruit Punch and Pineapple Coconut flavors and is a flavorful and delectable take on Tampico Beverages iconic flavored drinks. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tampicohardbevs.

About Tampico Beverages, Inc.:
Tampico Beverages was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1989 and it is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of high-quality and value-added juice drinks. With manufacturing facilities in Chicago, Texas and Brazil, Tampico Beverages has developed its TAMPICO® brand into a global brand selling its portfolio of irresistible fruit flavored beverage drinks in over 50 countries.  With substantial brand awareness in the United States and throughout the world, Tampico Beverages has a longstanding tradition of success and maintains a leadership position in the juice drink category. For more information, please visit www.tampico.com.

About COOP Beverage Works:
COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works develops and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories. Brands include SONIC™ Hard Beverages (SONIC™ Hard Seltzer, SONIC™ Hard Slush and SONIC™ Hard Southern Sweet Tea), TAMPICO™ Hard Punch beverages, WELCH'S™ Craft Cocktails and future licensing partners. For more information, please visit coopaleworks.com.

SOURCE COOP Beverage Works