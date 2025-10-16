The TANAKA Growth Fund Achieves #2 Lipper Ranking for 5-Year Performance Through September 2025

Five-Year Return of 220% Versus 127% for the Wilshire 2500 Growth and 114% for the S&P 500

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanaka Capital Management (TCM) today announced that the TANAKA Growth Fund (TGFRX) ranked #2 out of 302 funds in the Multi-Cap Growth category for the five-year period ending September 30, 2025, according to LSEG Lipper. The Fund generated a five-year total return of 220%, outperforming its benchmark Wilshire 2500 Growth index (127%) and the S&P 500 (114%).

"We are pleased that the TANAKA Growth Fund continues to deliver superior long-term returns for shareholders and maintain a top ranking in its category," said Graham Tanaka, President of TCM and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. "Our results reflect the benefits of actively managing through market cycles and a diversified portfolio spanning small- to mega-cap names, growth to defensive/value, and sectors such as technology, healthcare, financials, energy, and materials."

"We believe our focus on bottom-up stock selection and identifying Platform Growth companies early is a key differentiator in an increasingly passive investment landscape," said Benjamin Bratt, Co-Portfolio Manager of the TANAKA Growth Fund. "This discipline has guided several of our new investments this year in areas like critical minerals, biotechnology, and electric batteries, which are already contributing to performance and have helped drive a 59% year-to-date gain for the Fund versus 15% for the Wilshire 2500 Growth index and 14% for the S&P 500, as of October 14, 2025."

About Tanaka Capital Management

Founded in 1986, Tanaka Capital Management is the advisor to the TANAKA Growth Fund and also provides tailored investment management services to high-net worth individuals, pension plans and endowments. The firm's investment philosophy centers on identifying misunderstood or undiscovered companies with durable long-term growth potential. Tanaka Capital Management is currently accepting new clients for privately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.tanaka.com.

The Fund's past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

The Fund's prospectus contains important information about the Fund's investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, charges and expenses, and other information. Please read and consider it carefully before investing or sending money. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 1-877-4TANAKA.

LSEG Lipper - A London Stock Exchange Group Company, is a nationally recognized organization that ranks the performance of mutual funds within a universe of funds that have similar investment objectives. Rankings are historical with capital gains and dividends reinvested.

