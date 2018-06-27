The Tap Wearable Keyboard and Mouse Can Now Be Customized for any Language, Game or Control Application

The Tap device is a comfortable wearable that sits at the base of your fingers and senses finger taps as input. Connecting to any Bluetooth enabled device, Tap users can compose text, play games, point, click and scroll using just about any available surface. With the new TapMapper tool, users will be able to further customize their Tap experience, and or find new TapMaps that other users have created and try them out right away.

"Since we began shipping Tap in February, our community of users have been asking to customize their devices to write in other languages, to play their favorite games, and for many other creative applications," said Dovid Schick, CEO and Co-Founder of Tap Systems. "We are making this Beta version of TapMapper available to all of our current users, and we are excited to see how they unlock all of the potential of Tap."

TapMapper is the perfect tool for:

- Anyone who wants to Tap in a language other than English

- Gamers who want to use Tap to play computer-based games

- Makers who want to use Tap to control their smart devices

- Coders and power-users who use shortcut keys and non-standard symbols

- Enterprise users who need custom TapMaps for specialized data entry and device control



Once users complete their TapMaps they can be loaded onto their Tap devices using the TapManager app. Creators are encouraged to share their TapMaps with the Tap Community.

For more information visit: http://www.tapwithus.com/mapper

The Tap wearable is available for purchase at http://www.tapwithus.com for $179.

ABOUT

Tap Systems, Inc. located in Pasadena, California, is the creator of Tap, the wearable mouse and keyboard. Tap delivers untethered data and control input to Bluetooth-enabled devices, from wearables, smartphones and tablets to TVs and VR/AR environments. Physical connection to the device is not required, and neither is being able to see or feel a keyboard. Tap was created by industry veterans Dovid Schick and Sabrina Kemeny to bring consumers the next big shift in input technology.





