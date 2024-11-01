The Tareen Foundation Launches with $100,000 Donation to CommonBond Communities to Combat Homelessness in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tareen Foundation, founded by Drs. Basir and Mohiba Tareen, is excited to announce its official launch, marked by a substantial inaugural donation of $100,000 to CommonBond Communities. This contribution aims to support the organization's vital work in addressing homelessness and housing instability across Minnesota and will be part of a matching campaign to amplify its impact.

CommonBond Communities Drs. Basir and Mohiba Tareen of the Tareen Foundation with VP of Development, Adam Faitek for CommonBond Communities.

The Tareen Foundation operates with a core mission of providing relief and support to those facing overwhelming medical debt or access to safe and affordable housing and is dedicated to getting lives back on track during times of need.

CommonBond Communities is a leading nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and wraparound services to thousands of families, veterans, and older adults across the Upper Midwest. Their unique approach to housing and services – called Advantage Services – allows residents to define and achieve their own success, all with the goal of helping them maintain stable housing and thrive. With a mission to create lasting solutions for those experiencing homelessness, CommonBond focuses on providing not just shelter but also stability and resources that empower residents to achieve their goals. Their comprehensive approach includes affordable housing development, supportive housing for the homeless, and a range of community services designed to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Dr. Basir Tareen expressed, "The Tareen Foundation was created out of a desire to give back to our community. One of the pillars of our foundation is believing that everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and our first large donation to CommonBond reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness in Minnesota. We hope this contribution will make a meaningful impact on those who are struggling."

Dr. Mohiba Tareen added, "As healthcare providers, we understand the significant role that stable housing plays in overall health and well-being. By partnering with CommonBond we aim to support comprehensive solutions that foster resilience and independence for individuals and families in our community."

The Tareen Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and community well-being. Through strategic partnerships and philanthropic efforts, the foundation aims to create a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout Minnesota.

For more information about the Tareen Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://tareenfoundation.org.

About Tareen Foundation

The Tareen Foundation was founded in 2024, operating with a core mission of providing relief and support to those facing overwhelming medical debt or access to safe and affordable housing, the Tareen Foundation is dedicated to getting lives back on track during times of need. Applicants can apply for grants at tareenfoundation.org. The goal of the financial grant is to provide relief in a time of great need and to get lives back on track. Each gift is considered a "loan" -- but not in the traditional sense. We just ask that when recipients are in a place to give back, they return the favor to another person in need (either financially or by simply lending a helping hand) by paying it forward.

About CommonBond Communities

CommonBond Communities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. With a commitment to building strong communities, CommonBond empowers residents through various programs that promote stability, self-sufficiency, and overall well-being.

Contact:

Natalie Borer

Tareen Foundation

612.559.4791

[email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Foundation