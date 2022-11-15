THE TASVEER FILM FUND (TFF), WITH SUPPORT FROM NETFLIX, ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 WINNERS

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasveer South Asian Film Festival is excited to announce the winners of the third annual Tasveer Film Fund (TFF), with support from Netflix. TFF empowers South Asian filmmakers to bring their scripts to life with funds and year-long support via resources and mentorship.

Ten Industry executives judged the shortlisted projects via live online pitches. The films are scheduled to be finished by September, 2023. The filmmakers with winning scripts are-

$15K Narrative Feature: Hena Ashraf for HOMES

Narrative Feature: for $15K Documentary Feature: Neelu Bhuman for CHIRAGU (WING)

$10K LGBTQIA+ Shorts Narrative: Saif Jan for SHAMS

$10K Shorts Narrative: Angbeen Saleem & Maryam Mir for BILLO RANI

"We are grateful for the work that Tasveer has done in curating an authentic, bold and creative space for filmmakers, industry, and audiences to come together to celebrate singular voices," said Jasmine Jaisinghani, Narrative Feature Judge. "It is with great optimism that we award filmmaker Hena Ashraf the TFF grant for her project HOMES. We see an urgent emerging voice in Hena's work and feel inspired by the mentorship that Tasveer has planned for Hena and the other recipients."

Also announcing, TSAFF Grand Jury Prizes:

Best Narrative Feature: FOUR SAMOSAS (Dir: Ravi Kapoor ) & SHOEBOX (Dir: Faraz Ali )

(Dir: ) & (Dir: ) Best Documentary Feature: BANGLA SURF GIRLS (Dir: Elizabeth D. Costa )

(Dir: ) Best Narrative Short: KISS (Dir: Varun Grover ) and MY MOTHER'S GIRLFRIEND (Dir: Arun Fulara )

(Dir: ) and (Dir: ) Best Documentary Short: GOD'S BUFFALO (Dir: Bishnu Kalpit)

TSAFF Audience Awards:

Best Narrative Feature: LITTLE ENGLISH (Dir: Pravesh Kumar )

(Dir: ) Best Documentary Feature: AND STILL I SING (Dir: Fazila Amiri )

(Dir: ) Best Narrative Short: DESI STANDARD TIME TRAVEL (Dir: Kashif Pasta)

(Dir: Kashif Pasta) Best Documentary Short: HIDE & SEEK (Dir: Anuka Sethi)

Online Screening of the winners and festival films available until November 20th, 2022.

