The T.D. Jakes Foundation Launches Innovative Program to Streamline Delivery of Social Services

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation, a global nonprofit focusing on workforce preparedness through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education and workforce readiness training, community building and development, today announced the launch of an innovative program designed to improve outcomes for those in need of a living-wage job and sustainable career path.

PATHWAY streamlines the process of enabling people to achieve a living-wage job and self-sufficiency. Through its state-of-the-art software, which includes an end-user smartphone app and social service provider desktop component, PATHWAY guides participants through each phase of their journey—from workforce readiness to job placement and on-going self-sufficiency. Until now, not enough social service providers have offered wrap around services and many social service recipients had to effectively manage their own care, juggling disparate programs and services like childcare, housing, workforce training and job placement. PATHWAY integrates all of these programs and services into one ecosystem of integrated social services providers, eliminating missteps that can arise when moving from one touchpoint to the next.

"Many current systems, unfortunately put the onus on the person in need," said Chairman T.D. Jakes. "Through PATHWAY, with our collaborative social services partners, we will eliminate a lot of unnecessary burden. People needing extra help—whether a single parent, college student or returning citizen —can focus on what's most important: acquiring the tools and skills to help them achieve their goals, not navigating a maze of disconnected programs and bureaucracies."

The core of the PATHWAY program is the proprietary software and operating best practices, which brings together social service providers and their customers, allowing for real-time connectivity and a holistic view of all the programs and services they're receiving, including childcare, housing, transportation, education and training, and job placement, among others.

At launch, the T.D. Jakes Foundation is working with two Dallas-area social service providers, Community Council of Greater Dallas and the Wilkinson Center. These organizations were chosen because of their experience and success with full-service wrap-around training programs. Already, initial PATHWAY participants are utilizing the PATHWAY app and working with case managers in these organizations, focusing on a wide variety of career paths, including nursing, radiology, pharmacy, accounting and cybersecurity, among others. The foundation is planning to further expand the PATHWAY program to 14 cities nationwide over the next two to three years with the support of its founding corporate partners.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized for our successful workforce development program and to be selected to be a part of the PATHWAY pilot program with Bishop Jakes and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. Their dedication to the community and expertise in cutting-edge technology combined with our experience in client services is bound to change many lives," said Sharla Myers, CEO of Community Council of Greater Dallas.

Over the past year, scores of companies have pledged to bring greater diversity to all facets of their organizations, including leadership and boardrooms. Working with corporate partners and the PATHWAY program, the T.D. Jakes Foundation is helping to fill their talent pipelines by offering access to qualified candidates from underrepresented groups and communities.

"We're excited to work closely with social service organizations and our corporate partners to provide support for our most vulnerable communities, many of which continue to struggle with the aftereffects of COVID-19," said T.D. Jakes Foundation President and CEO Hattie Hill. "I believe PATHWAY will be a true game-changer and am heartened to hear so many positive stories from people who are now moving through the program."

In August, the foundation will host its first virtual hiring expo, matching diverse candidates to hundreds of open positions at leading companies. To become part of the T.D. Jakes Foundation skills database, candidates can submit their information via the T.D. Jakes Foundation website at www.tdjfoundation.org.

For the hiring event, the T.D. Jakes Foundation will focus on job placement in the North Texas area. Since many of the foundation's partners have a national and global presence, job seekers across the country are encouraged to participate. The T.D. Jakes Foundation plans to build out the geographical reach of its jobs program as it expands its PATHWAY program over the next two to three years.

About the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is committed to building bridges to opportunity in the United States and around the world. For 40 years, T.D. Jakes has connected diverse communities across socio-economic divides. With the launch of his eponymous foundation, Chairman Jakes is harnessing decades of resources and connections to prepare people for success in the 21st-century workforce, lift underserved populations and connect corporations to new, highly skilled pools of talent amid increasing global competition. For more information, visit: www.tdjfoundation.org.

