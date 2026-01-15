THE TEA APP HAS A NEW HOME ON THE WEB

The Web-Based Platform Will Expand Access to Critical Dating Safety Tools and Online Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea, the women-only platform that ignited a cultural shift by empowering women to candidly exchange relationship experiences and guide each other through dating trials, announced today that it is now available nationwide through a newly launched website (https://app.teaforwomen.com/). Tea is committed to equipping every woman with a trusted space and actionable safety tools to ensure she is heard and protected in every stage of dating. With Tea currently unavailable on the App Store, this dedicated web experience allows Tea to extend that safety net further, allowing more women to share openly, support one another, and access these dating guardrails without limitation.

Beginning January 13, 2026, Tea's website will become the primary hub to continue scaling the community posting tool that has reshaped how women protect and inform one another in today's dating environment. Women will be able to conduct crowd-sourced background checks by combining real world experiences with verified insights to help identify red flags early, before real-world consequences arise.

For too many women, dating online has meant enduring harassment, unwanted sexual messages, and even threats of harm: 57% report receiving explicit messages they didn't ask for, 60% say someone continued contacting them after rejection, and 19% have been threatened with physical harm. This sits alongside a broader reality: 45.1% of women experienced sexual violence in their lifetime and 28.2% were victims of technology-assisted sexual violence. These realities underscore why access to purpose-built safety technology like Tea is critical to changing the statistics around dating risk; equipping women with tools that don't just inform, but help prevent harm.

"Dating platforms have expanded the pool of potential partners and made connection more accessible than ever, but the guardrails around women's protection were often an afterthought," said Jessica Dees, Tea's Vice President of Trust and Safety. "Tea addresses the real risk and transparency gaps women face in modern dating by putting information, agency, and decision-making power directly in their hands. The future of dating should be safe for women, and platforms like Tea are helping bolster this community with real-world verification tools — such as catfish detection and criminal record checks — paired with community-driven insight to navigate dating with greater clarity and confidence."

Tea's rapid rise has brought the complexities of online dating into the global cultural conversation. At its core, the platform addresses a longstanding gap in dating safety by offering a one-stop destination that blends cutting-edge protection tools with community-powered support, ultimately aiming to give women more confidence and control in how they date.

In addition to the new website, Tea is also unveiling new community features on its Android application including an elevated forum experience with interactive spaces like a virtual Speak Easy, where women can conduct polls to receive support and garner advice, as well as engage with an in-app AI dating coach. These updates underscore the platform's mission to create a more secure and empowering dating experience for women.

Built to help women date safely, Tea provides access to leading technology and community-driven tools that help users assess whether a potential date may be appropriate to meet or continue engaging with. These features include background checks, red flag detection, reverse image search, catfish detection, and more. Tea ultimately offers women a space to share real dating experiences, advice and offer each other support all while creating a community grounded in transparency and trust. By combining this crucial technology with its collective insight, Tea empowers women with real information and greater confidence to navigate modern dating with clarity and confidence.

