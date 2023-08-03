The Tea Market to grow by USD 20.5 billion from 2022 to 2027 | New product launches to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tea market is estimated to grow by USD 20.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.55%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are major players in the global production and export of green tea and black tea, respectively. India holds a prominent position in the black tea market, both in production and consumption, while China leads in green tea production and consumption, even surpassing Japan. The e-commerce sector is rapidly growing in the region, with platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart playing a significant role in boosting online tea sales. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tea Market

Company Landscape

The tea market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The increasing number of new product launches is a key factor driving market growth. The tea market is witnessing a change in consumer preferences, as people are shifting towards tea products that offer health benefits like antioxidants and herbal tea. In response to this demand, tea companies are introducing new and innovative tea products to diversify their offerings. These new tea variants not only attract more consumers but also lead to higher sales volume and market share. Additionally, companies actively collect feedback on tea quality to promote their launches. This approach helps build trust and confidence in the brand's offerings. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The negative impact of overconsumption of tea is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Drinking tea has many health benefits, but it's important to avoid drinking too much. Nutritionists recommend up to three cups of tea per day to maintain a healthy balance. Drinking too much tea can be addictive and have negative health effects, including dehydration, bloating, nutrient deficiencies, and anxiety. One of the main concerns is the high caffeine content in tea, which can disrupt the body's ability to absorb and cause dehydration. Thus, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Premiumization of tea products is a major trend in the market. Suppliers respond to consumer preferences by offering a wide range of tea products with different tastes, quality, volume, and price. Consumers prefer high-quality teas that use natural or organic ingredients and offer health benefits. Moreover, to encourage the use of premium tea products, companies offer individual packages with a variety of tea flavors. This shows how these strategies influence consumer buying behavior by offering a wide variety of tea products in one purchase. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The tea market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Akbar Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Apeejay Surrendra Group, Associated British Foods Plc, DAVIDsTEA Inc., ekaterra, Fukujuen Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., M.M.Ispahani LTD., Mighty Leaf Tea Canada, Nestle SA, Numi Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd., Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Barrys Tea.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (black tea, green tea, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the black tea segment will be significant during the forecast period. Black tea is made by oxidizing the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which involves exposing them to moist, oxygen-rich air. This process turns the leaves dark-brownish-black, giving black tea its unique flavor and characteristics. Furthermore, It is highly popular in countries like Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , and the UK. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The herbal tea market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 885.1 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (green, black, and yellow), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The wide availability of substitutes is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The organic tea market is projected to increase by USD 552.51 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (leaf and powder, tea bag, and liquid), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing health benefits of organic tea is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akbar Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Apeejay Surrendra Group, Associated British Foods Plc, DAVIDsTEA Inc., ekaterra, Fukujuen Co. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, ITO EN Ltd., M.M.Ispahani LTD., Mighty Leaf Tea Canada, Nestle SA, Numi Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea Inc., Williamson Magor and Co. Ltd., Yunnan Dayi Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Barrys Tea Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

