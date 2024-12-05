The Tea on THC: A New Awareness Campaign Led by the Colorado School of Public Health

New, multimedia plan educates Coloradans on the risks of high-concentration cannabis

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado School of Public Health (ColoradoSPH), in partnership with their creative collaborator, Initium Health, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind public awareness campaign–The Tea on THC. This new initiative educates Coloradans on the often-overlooked health risks of high-concentration cannabis use by focusing on raising awareness and fostering open dialogue on the subject. It will provide critical resources for youth, young adults, parents and mentors who engage with them, and pregnant or parenting people.

"Today's cannabis products contain far more of the psychoactive ingredient, THC, than those of the past," said Jonathan Samet, MD, MS, ColoradoSPH professor, epidemiologist, and pulmonary physician. The Colorado General Assembly echoed ColoradoSPH's concerns and passed HB21-1317, a 2021 state law that directed ColoradoSPH to study the published evidence about high-concentration THC products and their effects on health. The bill also ordered the creation of a public education campaign, which directly led to the formation of The Tea on THC.

"I am grateful to the Colorado General Assembly and the Governor for entrusting the Colorado School of Public Health with the resources to lead this important initiative," said Dr. Cathy Bradley, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. "This new awareness campaign demonstrates how policymakers, researchers, and community groups can come together to address pressing public health concerns."

The campaign features self-paced learning curricula, podcasts, state and national resource links, and alternative coping strategies. It will also showcase firsthand testimonials, including stories from students at 5280 High School, a Colorado recovery-focused school; a mother-turned-advocate who lost her son to suicide from cannabis-induced psychosis; and former Denver Bronco All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Lloyd, who experienced cannabis associated mental health problems like paranoia, mood swings, and dependency until he discovered healthier coping strategies.

"Our hope is that The Tea on THC campaign will get the conversation started around the risks associated with today's cannabis," said Dean Bradley. "Talking through difficult truths with people you trust is the way to better health. And Colorado is ready to have that conversation."

Media and the public are invited to a launch event on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the University Club, 1673 Sherman Street, Denver. Please RSVP here if you plan to attend. For more information about The Tea on THC, please visit https://teaonthc.org/ .

About the Colorado School of Public Health

The Colorado School of Public Health is the first and only accredited school of public health in the Rocky Mountain Region, attracting top-tier faculty and students from across the country, and providing a vital contribution towards ensuring our region's health and well-being. Collaboratively formed in 2008 by the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, and the University of Northern Colorado, the Colorado School of Public Health provides training, innovative research, and community service to actively address public health issues including chronic disease, access to health care, environmental threats, emerging infectious diseases, and costly injuries.

About Initium Health

Initium Health is a marketing and consulting firm specializing in health strategies, educational and awareness campaigns, and community health assessments. With a commitment to innovation and public health improvement, Initium Health supports government, education, and health systems clients like The Maryland Department of Health, The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and The City of Lubbock (TX) Public Health Department.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Mya Cappellino

Director of Marketing, Initium Health

[email protected] , o: 303.928.8511, ext. 785

Travis Leiker, MPA

Assistant Dean of External Relations

Colorado School of Public Health

[email protected] , m: 303.817.5744

SOURCE Initium Health