The Tea Polyphenols Market is slated to surpass $400 million by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Tea polyphenols, also known as catechins, refer to flavonoid compounds with a basic structure of α-phenyl-benzopyran that is nearly 18-36% of the dry weight of tea leaves. Surging consumer interest in organic cosmetic products due to rising awareness pertaining to the advantages of organic products has propelled the consumption of tea polyphenols. Supportive government regulations promoting clean-label and natural ingredients and additives are speculated to stimulate market growth over the forecast timeline.

Oolong tea, typically made with the leaves of the camellia Sinensis plant, consists of several nutrients like magnesium, calcium, vitamins, and potassium. It is known to help detoxify the body, direct cholesterol levels, prevent diabetes, and so forth. It is also considered useful for weight loss and preventing cancer. Additionally, oolong tea possesses anti-obesity, antioxidant, and anti-diabetic properties that have played a vital role in boosting product demand in functional beverage applications. Shifting preferences of consumers to organic beverages are likely to propel product adoption. Because of these factors, the oolong tea polyphenols product segment is estimated to grow substantially at a CAGR of approximately 6% through 2028.

Meanwhile, the tea polyphenols industry from the dietary supplements application segment exceeded USD 20 million in revenue in 2021 and is slated to expand at about 5.5% CAGR over the review timeline. Growing awareness pertaining to personal health and well-being is set to support segmental growth in the coming years.

Key reasons for tea polyphenols market growth:

Surging uptake in dietary supplements. Booming usage in cosmetic applications. Growing adoption in functional food products.

2028 forecasts show 'direct sales' segment retaining its dominance:

In terms of distribution channel, the direct sales segment is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 50 million by the end of 2028. Direct sales involve the sales of product directly to a consumer in a non-retail setting, eliminating middlemen involved in product distribution like regional distribution center and wholesaler. Consumers benefit from direct selling since it is convenient, which is likely to fuel tea polyphenols market segmental growth through the study timeframe.

North America to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

Based on region, the North America tea polyphenols market is anticipated to be valued at about USD 103.56 million by 2028. Increasing consumption of confectioneries and bakeries in the region owing to the escalating number of working people and soaring adoption of ready-to-eat and convenience food products is primed to bolster product uptake in the region. Moreover, mounting consumer consciousness regarding their health and diet would drive product adoption in the functional food sector.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on tea polyphenols market:

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, there was an urgent need to identify effective therapies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Recently, a February 2022 study published in Foods found that tea polyphenols could prevent the COVID-19 infection through intestinal microbiota. Thus, surging importance of tea polyphenols in COVID-19 treatment has been favorable for industry expansion during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some major companies in the global tea polyphenols market include Amax Nutrasource Inc., Sun Time Tea Company, Shaanxi Dongyu Tea, Berkem, Cymbio Pharma Private Limited, Tea's Me Company, Indena SpA, Martin Bauer Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Future Ceuticals, among others.

