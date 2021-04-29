The team at PSM Partners is proud to launch our latest offering, CIO Advisory Services

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners, LLC (PSM®) announces today the launch of its CIO Advisory Services practice area. The new practice area, led by Darren Joslin, builds on the already robust Managed IT Services department, led by Frank Anderson.

This offering will formalize the process through which we provide executive level guidance for companies to drive desired value from their technology investment. Service areas include:

Create business value through technology.

Establish IT policies, strategies, and standards.

Evaluate, recommend, and drive implementation of strategic technologies.

Strategic planning of business growth objectives.

Oversee technology operations to ensure optimal performance.

Direct and organize technology projects.

Our team of experts will work closely with you to customize this flexible service offering to meet your specific needs and can be delivered on an interim, fractional, or project basis.

"Having a strong leader or group of leaders in place, coupled with the right IT initiatives and good timing, are the keys to leveraging technology to further a company's mission. A lack of vision or direction can turn an IT department into cost center instead of a profit engine. PSM's advisory services help our clients gain a competitive advantage in their respective marketplaces." Said Mike Mete, a founder, and Senior Partner at PSM.

About Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC ("PSM®")

PSM, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading provider of technology, business, and talent consulting services. The firm employs approximately 70 people and services over 300 clients. The company focuses on helping small and medium-sized companies grow by leveraging cloud-based solutions and in assisting with the identification, evaluation, and recruitment of top industry talent.

SOURCE PSM Partners

Related Links

www.psmpartners.com

