The Team Training Institute Partners with Overjet to Offer AI to 3,000 Members

The nationally-known dental consulting company selected Overjet's AI-powered X-ray analysis and annotation software to empower more dentists to provide comprehensive dental care.

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant radiograph analysis, powerful patient education, and the daily patients dashboard are just three of the reasons why The Team Training Institute announced today it's partnered with Overjet, the leading provider of dental artificial intelligence in the U.S.

Overjet's FDA-cleared AI platform analyzes and annotates radiographs in real-time, detecting decay, quantifying bone loss, and highlighting areas of concern in different colors to draw the eye. Overjet even analyzes X-rays from prior visits so health providers can pull up older radiographs and compare them to the new ones to identify any changes. In addition to helping dental providers diagnose confidently, Overjet makes it easier for patients to visualize what is happening with their oral health.

"At The Team Training Institute, we believe that Overjet fits perfectly with our mission to empower dental professionals to improve the dental health of the world. We look forward to working closely with the Overjet team to help more dentists help more people," said Kevin Burniston, COO at The Team Training Institute.

The Team Training Institute was founded by Dr. John Meis and Wendy Briggs, RDH, and helps more than 3,000 members optimize their practices to better serve patients, run more efficiently, and grow their revenue.

"The Team Training Institute has a well-established reputation for helping dentists and team members provide world-class patient care, and Overjet is proud to help their mission with AI that is clinically-precise, efficient, and patient-centric," said Terri Dolan, DDS, Chief Dental Officer at Overjet.

With a fierce commitment to patient care, The Team Training Institute gives dental professionals the insights and business foundation needed to build a thriving, world-class practice. From in-office training to executive coaching to specialized workshops, practices receive the skills and support necessary to reach their biggest goals. For more information, visit theteamtraininginstitute.com .

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, DSOs, private dental practices, and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

