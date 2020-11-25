The TeamUp Fitness App Promotes Connection, Movement, & More with 'Fitness HookUps'

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness, a community-driven mobile application that's geared toward fitness enthusiasts and professionals, recently announced its brand-new feature, Fitness HookUps.

Through this new feature, users are able to connect with other like-minded, fitness-focused individuals in their area and around the world for motivation, fitness strategies, and workouts.

TeamUp Fitness

"The TeamUp Fitness app provides our users with a platform to connect with others in person or virtually in accordance with social distancing guidelines," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "We're looking forward to seeing how our app users will leverage Fitness HookUps to achieve their personal goals while motivating others to do the same."

Whether you're new in town and wanting to meet others, or are looking for a challenge to improve physically and mentally, watch videos of your favorite Fitness Guru posting complex movements and exercises or a Nutritionist posting fit healthy recipes. The TeamUp Fitness app is the place to do all of this and more.

The overarching goal of Fitness HookUps is to encourage and motivate people to get up and get out of their comfort zones by trying a different fitness class, making a new connection, or simply pushing beyond their limits.

The TeamUp Fitness App and Fitness HookUps is the spark you need to ignite your efforts and live an active lifestyle.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness has created a community-based platform that's specifically designed for fitness enthusiasts and Fitness Professionals. Members from all over the world can log in and get inspired and see in real-time who's working out and where. The TeamUp Fitness app is motivating people everywhere to look good, feel great, and get active!

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

teamup-fitness-logo.jpeg

TeamUp Fitness Logo

SOURCE TeamUp Fitness