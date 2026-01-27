The Tebow Group and 925 Partners Announce Purpose-Driven Partnership

Collaboration brings together business expertise and a shared commitment to advancing the mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tebow Group and 925 Partners today announced a new partnership rooted in shared values and a commitment to meaningful impact.

The partnership unites two organizations that share a belief in purpose-driven leadership and leveraging business as a platform for good. 925 Partners will continue serving businesses and individuals with insurance and risk management solutions, including employee benefits, while supporting Tim Tebow Foundation's work with the world's most vulnerable people.

"At The Tebow Group, our mission is to fuel and amplify faith, hope, and love through the partnerships we form," said David Hodges, Managing Director of The Tebow Group. "This partnership brings together shared values and a shared belief that business can be a powerful force for good."

"What stood out to me about 925 Partners is the way they see business as a platform for impact," said Tim Tebow. "Their focus isn't just on selling insurance; it's on earning trust, building relationships, and creating lasting impact."

"At 925 Partners, we believe business should be built with intention. We take seriously the responsibility that comes with our success, and this partnership with The Tebow Group reflects that conviction by connecting our work to a mission serving the world's most vulnerable people," said Blake Rhodes, CEO of 925 Partners.

This partnership will ultimately propel the Tim Tebow Foundation's mission to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

About The Tebow Group: We leverage the Tebow's brand platform and connect purpose-minded capital to invest in purposeful companies, helping them grow the three ROI's (return on investment, return on impact, and rescue of image beings) to ultimately fuel and amplify faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day.

About 925 Partners: 925 Partners is an insurance brokerage firm serving businesses and individuals through insurance and risk management solutions, including employee benefits. The firm is committed to operating with integrity, excellence, and a purpose to make their communities, colleagues and clients better for God's glory.

