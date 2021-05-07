The Tech Convenes Top STEM Professionals to Advise Young Women on Career Paths

"Over the past year, I've learned how STEM intersects with so many areas I'm interested in. It has a place for all people," said Tia Quon, Tech Student Board member and junior at Notre Dame High School. "Events like these are so important because they give students time to reflect, connect and share our perspective to create a better world."

This annual event marks the capstone of the Girls at The Tech program, whose mission is to build a pipeline of opportunities for girls that nurture their interest, boost their skills and solidify their confidence in STEM. The program engages girls and their families in STEM activities and the annual youth engineering program The Tech Challenge, as well as provides professional development for educators focused on inclusion and engineering design.

"The traditional career model was you went to college, chose a major, got a job, worked there forever and then retired. Today, the majority of people don't do that — they have multiple jobs and paths," said Wojcicki. "I want girls to constantly be learning, believe in themselves and ask difficult questions. When they try what's fun and are allowed to be independent, they'll never lose sight of their goal."

