THE TECH INTERACTIVE HONORS AI VISIONARY FEI FEI LI AT 7th ANNUAL TECH FOR GLOBAL GOOD CELEBRATION

Event Supports STEAM Education and Recognizes New Class of Laureates Using AI to Drive Positive Global Change

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive is thrilled to announce the 2024 Tech for Global Good Celebration, which will be held on October 19, 2024, at Signia by Hilton San Jose. This event honors individuals and organizations using artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"We hope to inspire youth to leverage AI for global good." - Katrina Stevens, CEO, The Tech Interactive Post this The Tech Interactive's Tech for Global Good program honors four laureates and a Global humanitarian who have harnessed artificial intelligence (AI) to solve societal challenges, enhance human well-being, and drive sustainable development worldwide. Learn more: https://www.thetech.org/support/the-t...

Dr. Fei-Fei Li will be honored as the 2024 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award recipient. Founding co-director of the Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI) and inaugural Sequoia professor in the Computer Science department at Stanford University, Dr. Li's groundbreaking work in AI, particularly in image recognition, has redefined the field. Her research is focused on promoting the ethical use of AI to enhance human potential and global well-being, aligning with The Tech Interactive's mission to use technology as a force for positive change.

In addition to recognizing Dr. Li, the event will celebrate the remarkable contributions of the 2024-2025 Tech for Global Good Laureates :

Farm-ng , Watsonville, CA

Farm-ng is revolutionizing agriculture with new robotic machinery designed to help small-scale farmers.

First Languages AI Reality (FLAIR) , Neah Bay, WA; Port Hardy, BC; Fort McPherson, NWT; Montreal, QC

Presented by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

Did you know that more than 40% of the world's languages are considered endangered? First Languages AI Reality (FLAIR) works to protect Indigenous languages using the power of AI.

Earth Species Project , Berkeley, CA

presented by Judy & Erica Swanson

Earth Species Project is using AI to understand animal communication and bridge the gap between humans and the natural world.

Karya , Bengaluru, India

Presented by NetApp

Karya helps create AI-based work opportunities for people in impoverished communities using only their smartphones.

As the premier science and technology center in Silicon Valley, The Tech Interactive is dedicated to helping the next generation understand how AI works and how it can be leveraged to solve global challenges.

"AI has the potential to address critical issues such as climate change, healthcare, and economic inequality," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech. "By fostering AI literacy, we hope to inspire, educate, and empower young people to become active contributors to these solutions."

Proceeds from the event will fund educational programs, including scholarships, exhibits, and initiatives designed to engage underrepresented communities in STEAM fields.

About The Tech Interactive:

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Its hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally.

