The TECMA Group of Companies Announce the acquisition and Merger with NCH Customs Brokers

News provided by

Tecma

28 Sep, 2023, 13:56 ET

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecma, through its subsidiary Tecma Customs Solutions, announced today the purchase and merger of NCH Customs Brokers, a leading provider of US Customs Brokerage services along the US and Mexico Border.

Nelson Calzadilla, The NCH founder, and President said, "This is a significant step for NCH, as the global realignment is bringing increased opportunities to our border region. Tecma brings the support and scale NCH has needed to respond and compete in this ever-changing environment."

Continue Reading

Becoming part of the Tecma Family is a great acknowledgement for NCH. We have become an industry leader in US Customs Services and the Tecma name will give us greater standing in the cross-border manufacturing sector.

"We could not be more pleased to bring Nelson and his NCH team on board as part of our Customs Group. Nelson has built a reputation of excellence in the complex world of US Customs compliance where other customs brokers have come to rely on" said Alan Russell, CEO of The Tecma Group. "We are honored to have reached an agreement with NCH and for Nelson to become part of the TECMA family. Combined with Tecma's current Customs operations we will scale with improved technology, improved service to our clients, and seek new business opportunities."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Nelson and NCH Customs Brokers

NCH Customs Brokers was founded in September 2009. What started as a one customer and one employee small enterprise has now grown into an operation that serves customers from the Fortune 500 list in diverse industries such as medical devices, automotive parts, and wind energy. The founder, Nelson Calzadilla has been a Licensed Customs Broker since 1995 and worked as a compliance officer and operations director for different international manufacturing companies.

About Tecma 

The Tecma Group of Companies was co-founded over three decades ago by current company CEO, Alan Russell. Tecma has become an international enterprise that occupies over 8 million square feet of production, warehouse, and distribution space on both sides of the international border at El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, San Diego, and Tijuana with additional operations throughout Mexico.

Tecma's divisions of US Customs Solutions, Cross Border Trucking, Warehousing and Logistics allows Tecma to be a total solution for its Mexico manufacturing clients. Read more at tecma.com.

SOURCE Tecma

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.