'The TED Talk Whisperer' Embraces the 4-Day Workweek in Launching International Communications Firm

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Boston to Atlanta, Paris to Ottawa and beyond, HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY, a new speaker messaging and story training firm, is embracing the 4-day workweek. It will be closed on "Thinker Thursdays."

Founder Devin D. Marks — known by his clients as "The TED Talk Whisperer" — has coached hundreds of speakers on a compressed schedule, including viral TED speaker Dr. Robert Waldinger, whose "Good Life" TEDx Talk has tallied 30 million views on TED.

www.TEDTalkWhisperer.com

Since 2014, Marks has practiced the 4-day approach while running an award-winning, on-line training consultancy: myTEDtalk.com. With HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY (HM+CO), he's bringing his personal flex-schedule and rolling it out team-wide, from day one.

"In recent years I've benefited from an 'analog' day each week," Marks shares. "My full day off — 'Thinker Thursdays' — has long involved a trio of off-line priorities: reading a real book, connecting with a 'thinker' over lunch, and reflecting with pen in hand. It has been a game-changer for my creative flow and I want the same thinker- and family-friendly benefits for my new team."

To date, the 4-day workweek has been tested by major companies like Microsoft Japan, which realized a 40% productivity jump. But HM+CO is among the first small business start-ups to embrace the next-gen model from the outset. And none include Marks' THINKER THURSDAYS™ model.

Headquartered in Boston, HM+CO offers service locations in four U.S. cities, Canada, and Europe. The six-person leadership team includes Marks, the coach of leading TED speakers, and Atlanta's Luke Boggs, the longtime, award-winning speechwriter to recently retired Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent.

"Forming a partnership of veteran communications superstars isn't a novel concept," shares Marks. "But we're breaking new ground in shaping the company culture around nurturing creative thinking and family life. We believe the compressed workweek will become a potent recruitment and retention tool — all of which will continue to benefit our clients."

ABOUT HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY:

HM+CO offers comprehensive speaker messaging and story training services. From TED Talks to keynotes at the World Economic Forum; technology speeches at NASA to Series B funding pitches … We've been there as speech whisperers, helping presenters just like you advance culture-shifting stories. You have insights. We can help catalyze them. Learn more at www.HutchinsonMarks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Forbes

Phone: (617) 618-5010

Email: InsightsCatalyzed@HutchinsonMarks.com

Related Images

the-ted-talk-whisperer-devin-d.jpg

'The TED Talk Whisperer' Devin D. Marks

www.TEDTalkWhisperer.com

Related Links

Thinker Thursdays

The TED Talk Whisperer

SOURCE HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY

Related Links

http://hutchinsonmarks.com

