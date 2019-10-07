The Teen Vogue Summit Returns To Los Angeles November 1-3 At Goya Studios

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner will host the third annual Teen Vogue Summit, which will return to Los Angeles November 1-3. Packed with inspiring talks, workshops, and performances, the Summit is designed to prepare attendees to create change in their communities. Curated by the editors of Teen Vogue, the three-day event will feature Friday Work Immersions; the Saturday Main Event, including "Boss Moves" and "Tastemaker" experiences and Festival access; and a new Sunday half-­day Wellness Event dedicated to self care.

"I'm thrilled with the lineup of powerhouse speakers and partners we have joining us for this year's Summit," says Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. "Creating meaningful learning opportunities like this for our audience is one of the things I am most passionate about, and I can't wait to bring them together to participate in this experience with us."

Friday, November 1: The Teen Vogue Summit will begin with a day of exclusive Work Immersions at the L.A. offices of some of the most pioneering brands and inventive companies working to shape entertainment, arts, culture, social media, sports, and digital storytelling. Attendees will participate in one of three themed experiences–Media & Digital, Art & Style, or Entertainment–where they will be immersed in day-to-day business, they will take part in intimate workshops, meet company leaders, explore the creative spaces, and gain valuable insight and direction for the future. Participating companies and organizations include: Creative Artists Agency, HBO, Instagram, The J Paul Getty Museum, Metro Public Relations, Nike, PUMA, SWIM Social, Tik Tok, Twitter, UOMA Beauty, The Wall Group, and WME.

Saturday, November 2: Goya Studios will serve as the site for the second day of the Teen Vogue Summit. The Main Event is a full day of interactive moments, panel discussions, and collaborative experiences. Main stage events will include conversations with beauty icon Jackie Aina; writer, director, and actor Greta Gerwig; author, activist, actor, and BFF Busy Philipps; actor Florence Pugh; writer, producer, and actor Issa Rae; and fashion influencer and Song of Style founder Aimee Song. Other speakers to be featured during Saturday's Teen Vogue Summit programming include actor, singer, and songwriter Sofia Carson; founder and creative director of UOMO Beauty Sharon Chuter; CEO of The Confluent Group David Gross; model, author, and body positivity pioneer Tess Holliday; actor Joey King; actor and producer Liza Koshy; actor Danielle Macdonald; fashion designer and creative Sami Miró; creative director, actor, and entrepreneur Nicole Richie; CEO and cofounder of Mejuri Noura Sakkijha; entrepreneur, healer, and educator Samantha Smith; internet phenomenon Rickey Thompson; creative director and stylist Karla Welch; and actor and activist Evan Rachel Wood, among others.

Sunday, November 3: The Summit concludes with a half­ day of Self-­Care programming at Goya Studios, featuring keynote conversations with actor, activist, entrepreneur, and global education access advocate Sophia Bush and global style influencer and founder of Camila Coelho Collection Camila Coelho, as well as a musical performance by singer-songwriter Zara Larsson.

Partner Activations and Experiences

Official partners of the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 include American Eagle, FUJIFILM INSTAX, HBO, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Proactiv. Each will bring their brand to life for Summit attendees.

American Eagle: American Eagle and Teen Vogue will highlight inclusivity in fashion, self-expression, and giving back to the community. Reinforcing the message of real people, real style, the Teen Vogue Summit will feature a denim tote bag customization bar and an impactful conversation with one of American Eagle's AExME Council members.

FUJIFILM INSTAX: FUJIFILM North America has partnered with Teen Vogue to help encourage inspiration and giving in communities. Through a hands-on activation, Summit attendees will be able to interact with the fun and cool INSTAX cameras to share messages of inspiration throughout the weekend.

HBO: HBO will have a presence throughout the Summit programming. From an opening-night screening of His Dark Materials through a Sunday panel devoted to self-care and mental health awareness, HBO and Teen Vogue will present experiences that speak to Gen Z through the HBO content they love and connect with, empowering a new generation of content creators, cultural change-makers, and entertainment enthusiasts.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies: Lyda Hill Philanthropies will have a multiday activation spotlighting its IF/THEN® initiative, which believes that if girls see women and femmes in STEM, then they'll be more likely to pursue their own STEM dreams. Programming will feature an editorially curated panel discussion expanding upon the intersection of STEM and career paths and the importance of role models to create a culture shift.

Proactiv: Proactiv and Teen Vogue will continue to spread awareness around the emotional impact of acne by bringing the #PaintPositivity movement to the West Coast. Following a contest calling for Teen Vogue readers to share their acne stories, winners will attend the Summit on behalf of Proactiv, including a Work Immersion at the Proactiv HQ and a participatory mural installation at Goya Studios that will inspire Summit attendees to remove negative comments about acne by painting over them, ultimately spotlighting the power of positivity and the importance of empathy.

Tickets

Tickets to the Teen Vogue Summit are on sale now. Attendees will have the option to experience one or all three days of Summit programming with ticket options including:

Icon - Friday Work Immersions, "Boss Moves" or "Tastemaker" experience at Saturday Main Event, and Sunday Wellness Event ($99*)

Friday Work Immersions, "Boss Moves" or "Tastemaker" experience at Saturday Main Event, and Sunday Wellness Event Daytripper - "Boss Moves" or "Tastemaker" experience at Saturday Main Event and Sunday Wellness Event ($59*)

"Boss Moves" or "Tastemaker" experience at Saturday Main Event and Sunday Wellness Event Block Party - Saturday Outdoor Festival Event ($29)

Saturday Outdoor Festival Event Self-Care - Sunday Wellness Event ($29)

*Meals and denim tote bags are included with Icon and Daytripper passes.

For tickets and event updates, visit summit.teenvogue.com

