The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange examine Contemplated Scheme for Buyback and Allotment of Shares to TASE Members

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announces that according to the Board of Directors preliminary discussion held on February 10, 2021, The TASE management was requested to proceed with a feasibility examination of a scheme, including the obtaining of an economic opinion, a taxation ruling and a legal opinion with respect to the implementation of the scheme for Buyback and Allotment of Shares to TASE Members. Once these are obtained and the details of the Scheme are finalized, the Company's Board of Directors will discuss the matter and issue its resolution.

To read full details visit: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1351185/2/0

It is hereby clarified that the Scheme is still under examination and its execution, which is at the sole discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, has not yet been approved. Accordingly, the execution of the Scheme constitutes forward-looking information, the realization of which is uncertain, inter alia, due to the conclusions of the various opinions and/or the tax ruling that the Company plans to obtain, and/or due to changes in the market conditions and/or due to non-acceptance by the TASE members

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.