The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is Interested in Burj Khalifa Investors

Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE CEO: "We are dedicated to constantly increasing the number and diversity of investors on the Israeli capital market. The objective of the delegation is to expose UAE investors to leading Israeli companies."

The collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Israel will kick off with a special conference in Dubai from February 28 to March 3, bringing together major Emirati investors and corporates for meetings with Israeli public companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The Israeli companies represented in the delegation include (in alphabetical): Altshuler Shaham, Amos Luzon Dev.& Energy, Beeio Honey, Bezeq, Delek Drilling, Energix, Enlight Enregy, Epitomee, Feat Inv., Glassbox, Group 11, Israel Aerospace, Menara Ventures, Nayax, Nova, Perion Network, Pomvom, Sofwave Medical, Strauss Group, The Phoenix, The Zarasai Group, and Userway.

UAE participants in the conference include: Cigna, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC, Honeywell, Rotschild & Co, Softbank, UBS and more.

A groundbreaking project that brings in UAE investors into TASE-listed companies takes off. The UAE Embassy in Israel and the management of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) are launching a new initiative, the Dubai Israel: Future Horizons Mission, in cooperation with the Dubai International Chamber. The conference will take place from February 28 to March 3, 2022, in Dubai.

The collaboration is the first step in an important project that aims to advance and develop the economic ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on encouragement of global investments in the Israel's capital markets, through TASE, and to ease access and increase the activity of Israeli companies in the UAE marketplace. The conference will bring together leading international companies, major investment entities from across the UAE and representatives of the Israel's top public companies.

Dubai International Chamber, operated under Dubai Chambers, is tasked by the leadership of the emirate of Dubai with stimulating the local environment for international companies, supporting business growth and maintaining Dubai's position as a global business hub. Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks.

The existing momentum at TASE and the increase in the number of Israeli companies that joined TASE in the past year have piqued the interest of international investors, who are looking to invest in and collaborate with the Israeli companies and the innovation that they offer.

The Israeli companies represented in the delegation include (in alphabetical): Altshuler Shaham, Amos Luzon Dev.& Energy, Beeio Honey, Bezeq, Delek Drilling, Energix, Enlight Enregy, Epitomee, Feat Inv., Glassbox, Group 11, Israel Aerospace, Menara Ventures, Nayax, Nova, Perion Network, Pomvom, Sofwave Medical, Strauss Group, The Phoenix, The Zarasai Group, and Userway.

UAE participants in the conference include: Cigna, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group LLC, Honeywell, Rotschild & Co, Softbank, UBS and more.

In 2021, TASE's flagship indices outperformed leading global indices, in NIS market cap terms. For example, the TA-35 Index rose by 32% and the TA-90 Index recorded a 33% increase, in NIS terms. TASE's sectorial indices also followed this upward trend, achieving record highs. For the first time, at the end of 2021 each of the companies in the TA-125 Index crossed the NIS 1 billion market cap mark.

A multiannual analysis also shows a strong performance by the local indices - the TA-90 Index increased by 159% over the past five years, outperforming all leading global equity indices, other than NASDAQ-100, which represents technology companies, while the TA-Technology Index increased by 177% over the past five years, overtaking NASDAQ-100's 171% rise.

98 new companies, including 55 high-tech companies and 9 R&D partnerships, listed on the TASE equity market in 2021, the highest number since 1993, with a total market cap of NIS 48 billion. Since the beginning of 2022 to date, 6 new companies listed on the equity market, including 3 high-tech companies, with a total market cap of NIS 7 billion.

To date, 544 ETFs and 32 foreign ETFs are traded on TASE, at an aggregate market cap of NIS 107 billion.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers said: "The upcoming conference is part of The Executive Series, a new flagship series of VIP business missions, organized by Dubai International Chamber. The conference and trade mission create an ideal platform for UAE and Israeli companies to tap into existing synergies and explore exciting business prospects. It's also an opportunity to familiarize Israeli businessmen with Dubai's economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the emirate offers as global business hub."

H.E. Ambassador, Mohamed Al Khaja: "I am excited to see Emiratis and Israelis show the world what can be accomplished through the joint efforts of our business sectors. Towards that end we must link our financial institutions, ease financial transactions, the flow of capital and investments to realize the true potential of the two markets working together in unison. By partnering we can increase the competitiveness of companies in both countries and better compete in the international arena. Israeli companies are warmly invited to take advantage of opportunities to pilot, grow and build mega-scale projects in and with the help of the UAE's business sector. As firm believers that peace leads to prosperity, we will help Israel companies open new markets and reach global scale."

CEO of The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, Ittai Ben-Zeev: "TASE, as home of the Israeli economy, constantly works to increase the exposure of the Israeli capital market and Israeli TASE-listed companies to international investors and is proud of this unique collaboration with the UAE's Ambassador to Israel, for the development of the economic ties between the two countries. This groundbreaking activity, alongside other ongoing activities initiated by TASE contribute to the Israeli market's positioning as an integral part of the global capital market."

Contact:

Orna Goren, Head of Communication & Public Relations Unit

Telephone +972 523400843

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752570/Dubai_Chambers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752571/UAE_Embassy_in_Israel.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752572/Tel_Aviv_Stock_Exchange.jpg

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.; Dubai Chambers, the UAE Embassy in Israel