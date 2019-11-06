The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after market close.

The Company will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 8:00 PM (Israel time).

Ittai Ben-Zeev, Chief Executive Officer and Yehuda Van der Walde, CFO, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call (No passcode required):

US: 1-866-860-9642 (toll free) 1:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Canada: 1-866-485-2399 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-9141 (toll free) at 6:00 pm (UK time)

Israel: 03-9180687 at 8:00 pm (Israel Time)

All other locations: +972-3-9180687

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on TASE's website at https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2019/Pages/2019.aspx beginning 24 hours after the call ends.

ABOUT TASE

The TASE group ("the Group"), is engaged in the area of securities trading and securities clearing. Within this framework, the Group is engaged in setting rules regarding the TASE companies, rules for listing securities on TASE (including the obligations that apply to companies whose securities are listed) and rules regarding trading on TASE. The Group operates trading systems and provides clearing services for both listed and non-listed securities. In addition, the Group operates a derivatives clearing house that writes derivatives that are traded on TASE, clears them and serves as a central counterparty for transactions in them. The Group provides central counterparty (CCP) services for transactions in securities and derivatives that are executed on TASE and also provides central securities depository (CSD) services for securities. The Group engages in calculating security indices, in authorizing the use of indices for the creation of financial instruments that track the indices, and in distributing TASE trading data. In addition, since January 2018, the Group has operated a nominee company.

Contact:

Yehuda van der Walde,

EVP, CFO

Tel: +972 76 8160442

cfo@tase.co.il

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit Tel: +972 76 8160405

ornag@tase.co.il

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.