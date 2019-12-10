The TeleDentists® Announce A Professional Educational Awareness Campaign On "Dry Mouth"

NEW YORK and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeleDentists®, the nation's largest virtual dental service, today announced a professional educational awareness campaign specific to the identification and diagnosis of "dry mouth" – xerostomia. This campaign is designed to help dentists, dental hygienists and oral care professionals increase both the routine identification and diagnosis of dry mouth, through information and education provided by The TeleDentists®.

Xerostomia (dry mouth) is one of the most common conditions that presents in the dental office as well as teledental consults, and it causes serious complications in the oral cavity. There are over 50 medications that can cause dry mouth as well as numerous patient conditions. With the increased use of teledentistry, The TeleDentists® can diagnose dry mouth and prescribe remediation.

"As dentists, we fight the effects of dry mouth every day, including increased risk of decay, periodontal disease and bad breath, to name a few. Now, The TeleDentists® are joining that fight by raising the level of awareness among oral health professionals and consumers. With the help of the dental profession, dry mouth can be properly diagnosed and treated. People no longer have to suffer the devastating effects anymore," said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Co-Founder and President of The TeleDentists®. "Through this routine identification of dry mouth and the use of products like the FDA cleared prescription rinse SalivaMAX, millions of Americans will find relief. And help is right at your fingertips with The TeleDentists® network."

"The uniqueness of The TeleDentists® platform and the access to our network of dentists in all 50 states allows remote prescribing," said Mr. Howard Reis, CEO of the TheTeleDentists®. "Our partnership with SalivaMAX allows the broadening of this solution to patients with dry mouth, making it more effective in getting this treatment to them."

About The TeleDentists®

The TeleDentists® offer "the first of its kind" virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day.

For more information please visit www.theteledentists.com or contact Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com

SOURCE The TeleDentists

Related Links

https://www.theteledentists.com

