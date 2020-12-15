The TeleDentists® Collaborate with Orofacial Therapeutics to Combat Acute Jaw Pain and TMJ Flare-ups

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeleDentists® is now partnering with Orofacial Therapeutics to combat acute jaw pain, TMJ flare-ups, and other pain of the head, neck, and jaw. The collaboration aims to help people in pain get on a path to healing, quickly and affordably, from initial low-cost consultation, to follow-up care.

The TeleDentists® is now partnering with Orofacial Therapeutics to combat acute jaw pain, TMJ flare-ups, and other pain of the head, neck, and jaw. The TeleDentists® can provide an initial consultation and healing kit for less than $150, no insurance needed.

The TeleDentists® is a revolutionary new way for people to treat urgent oral and dental problems. The TeleDentists® proprietary national network of experienced, Board Licensed dentists are on-call and available round-the-clock to provide virtual dental consults via laptop, tablet, or smart phone.

"Often people don't know where to turn for help with jaw pain or TMJ symptoms. What we want to say is, we understand and can help you feel better," said Ann McCulloch, President of Orofacial Therapeutics.

Under the partnership, patients can arrange for a virtual consultation with The TeleDentists®. If appropriate, a Speed2Treat® Head, Neck & Jaw Pain Home Healing Kit will be recommended. The kit includes a temporary oral appliance to be worn while sleeping, hot and cold packs to reduce inflammation and sooth muscles, and a step-by-step plan of self-care to combat pain and disability. The Healing Kit includes online video support by Dr. James Fricton, one of the world's foremost authorities on treating orofacial pain.

"The TeleDentists® can provide an initial consultation and healing kit for less than $150, no insurance needed," said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, president, and co-founder of The TeleDentists®, "It's an easy, affordable way for patients to address their condition. For those with more complex conditions that require specialized care, The TeleDentists® can help connect them with specialized providers."

The companies are encouraging patients to seek care for:

Jaw pain and TMJ flare-ups

Limited range of jaw motion, difficulty, or pain, upon chewing

Tension headaches, or other head and neck pain, from clenching or grinding teeth (bruxism)

Blow to the jaw

Whiplash and headache from a slip-and-fall accident, sports-related injury, or motor vehicle accident

About Orofacial Therapeutics, LP

Orofacial Therapeutics, LP is dedicated to supporting the clinicians who treat orofacial pain and those who suffer from facial, head, neck, and jaw pain. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Pain Solution Provider. For more information visit Speed2Treat.com, FaceMyPain.com or phone Orofacial Therapeutics at 800-760-0526.

SOURCE Orofacial Therapeutics, LP