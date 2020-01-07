The Teledentists® Leads A Natonal Professional Educational Awareness Campaign On "Dry Mouth" To 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeleDentists®, the nation's largest virtual dental service, promotes a national professional educational awareness campaign specific to the identification, diagnosis and treatment of "dry mouth" – xerostomia. This campaign is kicking off the New Year by helping dentists and oral care professionals increase the identification, diagnosis and treatment of dry mouth, through information and education provided by The TeleDentists®: a New Year, a new smile.

Xerostomia (dry mouth) is one of the most common dental conditions in routine dental examinations. In the elderly, the most common oral diseases are periodontal disease and dental caries; xerostomia is very common among the elderly. In senior living centers, there is a common lack of oral hygiene, which expediates these conditions, leaving our senior population susceptible to pain and inevitably tooth loss. The development of "Dry Mouth" in these patients can cause serious complications in the oral cavity. To combat this silent epidemic, The TeleDentists has partnered with SalivaMAX to provide teledentistry and relief to xerostomia and other oral health conditions.

"As dentists, we see the damaging effects of dry mouth every day. Many people aren't aware they have dry mouth and should speak to a dentist to learn about solutions before the damage sets in, requiring expensive and extensive dental work. Now, The TeleDentists® can help," said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Co-Founder and President of The TeleDentists®. "Concerned patients can have a virtual dental consultation with The TeleDentists® and learn more about treatments available, like the FDA cleared prescription rinse SalivaMAX."

"We have heard great success stories from dentists that offer SalivaMAX, as well as their interest in SalivaMAX," said Howard Reis, CEO of The TeleDentists®. "Our partnership with SalivaMAX allows a broadened solution to patients with 'dry mouth', and our virtual dental consolations make it easier to get treatment to them."

