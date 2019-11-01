The TeleDentists Offers Dental Second Opinions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeleDentists, the only national network of dental providers working virtually via telehealth, is adding a new service: Dental Second Opinion. Offered through select partners, and directly at its web site, a patient who has been prescribed an extensive dental procedure or treatment plan by their local dentist now has an independent third-party expert available to confirm their treatment plan.

Happy smile

"The TeleDentists Online Dental Second Opinion program offers you easy access to our elite dental specialists. If you have received a diagnosis or recommendation for treatment and want another opinion, our service can help you make a more informed decision," said Howard Reis, CEO of the TeleDentists. "A confident local dentist should welcome this option since in most cases we expect to confirm the treatment plan originally prescribed. Self-insured employers may also encourage their employees to get a second opinion before proceeding with an extensive procedure."

Getting a second dental opinion from The TeleDentists is easy, convenient, and all done remotely. The patient will need to get their dental records including x-rays from their local dentist and be able to transmit them to The TeleDentists. The patient's records are reviewed by a general dentist and a specialist. The specialist will respond with a written report within four days (72 hours). Specialties include Oral Surgery, Endodontics, Pedodontics, Prosthodontics, Cosmetics, and more.

About The TeleDentists

The TeleDentists delivers vital dental services virtually wherever, whenever a dentist is needed. A proprietary, national network of Licensed dentists use secure online video consults to connect with patients' smart phones, laptops or tablets. They diagnose problems, start remediation and, when needed, arrange next business day appointments with a conveniently located dentist. The service is available to hospitals, urgent care facilities, retail clinics, self-insured corporations, senior-living centers, universities and telemedicine service providers. Visit https://www.theteledentists.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and twitter

https://www.linkedin.com/company/theteledentists

https://www.facebook.com/theteledentists/

https://www.instagram.com/teledentists/

https://www.pinterest.com/teledentists/

@DentistsTele

Media Contact:

Leah Sigler

888.641.5501

228283@email4pr.com

SOURCE The TeleDentists