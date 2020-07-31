The Telehealth Market worth $ 70.19 billion by 2026

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth is the delivery of health-related services such as information and advice are taken from the physicians through telecommunication and electronic platform to the patients. The growth of the telehealth market is enormously increasing globally because of the present situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. The factors which drive to market are increasing chronic diseases and shortage of physicians where the treatment cannot reach everyone. Globally, advanced technologies such as video conferencing, wireless communication, and remote monitoring are used to playing an important role in connecting the patient and healthcare service providers. These technologies enable patient to get clinician contact details, take professional advice; get information about the health issues.

As there are, the challenges faced in this market are reimbursement and coverage of the payment, and everyone cannot access the telehealth service platform because of factors like lack of awareness among the people and network issues in remote areas. However, the professional physician cannot reach remote places and rural areas. Therefore, While there are drivers such as the reach of the professional physicians in the rural areas is less compared to the urban area, telehealth service can help to overcome such issue in the rural areas and thus increase the demand of the telehealth services. The government initiatives and support to promote the telehealth services also will have a positive impact on the market. The above factors can increase the demand -for the telehealth market.

The TeleHealth Market report titled "Telehealth Market By Component, Application, End Users, Geography – Forecast up to 2026" gives the analysis of this market which is led by the top companies Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, GE Healthcare, SnapMD, Encounter Telehealth,

Globally, North America and Europe have major contributions to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period. The increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes; and the growing geriatric population lead to an increase in the demand for telehealth services in these developed regions. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for healthcare services in urban as well as rural areas.

The report consists of 100+ Tables and 70+ charts depicting the in-depth market study and the impact analysis of COVID-19 by Vendor name. The scope of the study can be summarized as:

Component-based segments of the market covered under study are:

Software & services



Hardware

Application categories covered in the study are:

Teleradiology



Tele-consultation



Tele-ICU



Tele-stroke



Tele-psychiatry



Tele-dermatology



Other Applications

End-user based market has been categorized as:

Providers



Payers



Patients



Other

Geographic categories covered in the study include:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Competitive landscape covering critical players in the market.

